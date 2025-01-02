Virgin River books give clue about what happened to Charmaine in Season 6

Ever since the shocking cliffhanger ending of Virgin River Season 6, one question has been on everyone’s lips: what’s happened to Charmaine? The books the Netflix show is based on may give us the answer.

Charmaine was a no-show to the biggest event in Virgin River history thus far: Mel and Jack’s wedding. This was particularly concerning due to the fact that she was supposed to be doing Mel’s hair and makeup.

What’s more, she’d been having issues with the father of her twins, Calvin, so much so that she considered a restraining order against him.

When Mel notices Charmaine hasn’t replied to her messages, she gets Jack to check in on her. What he sees leaves him horrified, but before we find out, the credits start rolling, leaving a mystery for Virgin River Season 7 to solve.

Virgin River books suggest Charmaine isn’t dead after Season 6

Netflix Jack saw something shocking at Charmaine’s house

The leading theories are that Charmaine a) was kidnapped by Calvin b) left town with the twins or c) was killed. But we may be able to rule out the latter thanks to Robyn Carr’s Virgin River books.

An additional theory has been added to the mix, with some Virgin River fans believing that Calvin may have killed Charmaine, leading to Mel and Jack gaining custody of the twins.

However, let it be known that Charmaine doesn’t die in the books. This still could happen, given the Netflix series has made major changes to the characters from their on-page counterparts.

In the novels, Charmaine is a minor character, she doesn’t live in the titular town, and she doesn’t have as strong a link to her ex, Jack.

Even so, as our Virgin River expert Jasmine Valentine pointed out, the series doesn’t make a habit of killing off innocent characters.

“Really, it’s just not in the binge-worthy TV show‘s nature to be killing people off so coldly. Look at Calvin… they can’t even properly bump off actual criminals,” she wrote.

Plus, it wouldn’t make sense to eradicate such a major character so early on. After all, time moves slowly in the Netflix series (Charmaine knows this best, having been pregnant for five seasons).

With 21 more Virgin River books to cover and counting, there’s a high chance we’ll be seeing her return in Season 7.

