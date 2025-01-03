Virgin River books prove Brie and Brady’s romance could be hugely different

After the Virgin River Season 6 ending, Brie and Brady’s future has never been more uncertain. According to the books, it’s surprising things have got this far.

Since Season 3, Brady and Brie have been the ultimate will-they-won’t-they couple in Virgin River. They did get together officially before Brie dumped Brady back in Season 5.

Why? Because according to Brie, Brady had lied to her multiple times. This pushed her into the arms of cop Mike, who has always been seen as a sensible pair of hands.

Article continues after ad

Brie asks Mike to move in with her in Season 6, but Brady also reveals he’s never stopped loving her at Mel and Jack’s wedding. When Mike proposes, the love triangle is taken to a new level… but is this actually what the Virgin River books set up?

It’s not Brie and Brady who are endgame in the Virgin River books

In a word, no. If you read the third Virgin River book, titled ‘Whispering Rock,’ you’ll see Brie does indeed settle down with Mike, while Brady isn’t anywhere to be seen. In fact, he isn’t involved with Brie at all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The novel’s synopsis reads: “Mike will do anything to help Brie free herself from painful memories. Passionate, strong, and gentle, he vows to give back to her what she’s so selflessly given him – her heart, and with it, a new beginning.”

Netflix

Given that Brady is a character never seen in any of the 22 (and counting) books, it’s surprising that he’s such a key part of the binge-worthy TV show. Nevertheless, his undeniable chemistry with Brie is now a fan favorite, and it’s hard to imagine Virgin River without their push and pull.

Article continues after ad

There’s another key difference between screen to books – Brie’s own story is fleshed out a lot more. It’s often the case that Brie is defined by someone else when she’s on screen, from her love life to events like Preacher’s trial. Her own sexual assault history was a turning point, and she’s scarcely had time for herself since.

Article continues after ad

However, actress Zibby Allen feels differently about all this. Not only did she tell Dexerto she “hates” the idea of Brie being single, but she also thinks Brie and Brady can have a happy ever after.

Article continues after ad

“I think they can. I think it will take a lot of work. They are getting there, but I think the two of them both really struggle in their own ways to feel worthy of the love that they deserve for totally different reasons,” she explained.

“Brady comes from a broken home and he’s always been on the outskirts of town, he’s always been considered Shady Brady. I think Brie felt like her inner compass was really broken, and she couldn’t trust herself or her judgment. I think for them to inch their way back to feeling worthy of love, it’s a journey, and if they can do that, then they have a chance.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out our series review, what Ricky’s return means for Lizzie’s pregnancy, and what Everett had to tell Mel.