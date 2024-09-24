Vince McMahon branded “delusional” by Janel Grant’s lawyer before explosive Netflix docuseries

After Vince McMahon trashed the upcoming Netflix documentary series Mr. McMahon as “misleading,” Janel Grant’s lawyer has clapped back, branding the former WWE chief “delusional.”

Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Mr. McMahon, which drops on Netflix tomorrow (September 25), chronicles the rise and fall of the wrestling boss. It’s been in development since 2020, but when sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon came to light, the project went in a different direction.

Many of the 200 hours’ worth of interviews were conducted before the scandal broke – including McMahon – but the docuseries still covers the allegations and lawsuit, as well as other claims of problematic behavior within the WWE.

Ahead of its release, McMahon shared a statement about the new true crime series, accusing the creators of creating a “deceptive narrative” and that “a lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused.”

“In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’ I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story,” he finished.

The “affair” McMahon appears to be referring to is actually a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who claims he sexually abused and trafficked her while she worked for the company.

Among the many shocking allegations are that “McMahon pushed Ms. Grant for a physical relationship in return for long-promised employment at WWE”, recruited “individuals to have sexual relations with Ms. Grant and/or with the two of them”, and “defecated on Ms. Grant during a threesome”.

In May 2024, it was revealed that Grant agreed to pause the lawsuit pending a federal investigation, which is currently ongoing. But in light of McMahon’s statement about Mr McMahon, Grant’s attorney Ann Callis has clapped back.

“Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted, and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years. Calling his horrific and criminal behavior ‘an affair’ is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation,” she said.

“Although Ms. Grant has not seen the Mr. McMahon docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behavior.

“Ms. Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon. Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices. We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE accountable and to give Ms. Grant her day in court.”

Mr McMahon releases on Netflix on Wednesday, September 25.