Vin Diesel isn’t joining the Avatar family after all

This time, there isn’t any room for family: Vin Diesel won’t be in Avatar 3, nor any of the sequels in the franchise.

1997, 2009, 2023: three years where James Cameron has reigned over the box office as the king of the world. His long-awaited return arrived with Avatar: The Way of Water, and it did not disappoint.

Sam Worthington reprised his role as Jake Sully, alongside Zoe Saldana as Neytiri and Stephen Lang as Quaritch. However, one star who didn’t appear is Vin Diesel, despite reports and a heavy-handed video suggesting as such.

Diesel has been hard at work on Fast X, the 10th and penultimate entry in the Fast & Furious franchise, but everyone seemed to believe he’d be joining the world of Avatar – so why isn’t he?

Vin Diesel isn’t in Avatar 3 or the sequels

In a new interview with Empire, producer Jon Landau confirmed Vin Diesel will not star in Avatar 3, nor will he be in any of the sequels.

“Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context,” he said.

It’s fair to see why people assumed he’d joined the Avatar family. Diesel posted a video from the set of Avatar 2 with James Cameron, and said: “I’ll tell you it’s long overdue, there is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from.”

As for what we can actually expect from the next Avatar movie, Landau said: “Hopefully, The Way Of Water came to its own conclusion, as I think each movie will.

“But they do set things up because we get more and more invested in these characters. Where does Kiri go? What is Lo’ak up to? What decisions will Jake and Neytiri have to make? All of those things will continue to drive our story.”

