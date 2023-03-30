Upcoming Marvel series Wonder Man reportedly casts Demetrius Grosse as the Grim Reaper

The upcoming Marvel series Wonder Man has reportedly cast it’s protagonist, with Demetrius Grosse set to take on the role of Grim Reaper.

According to a new report from TVLine, actor Demetrius Grosse has officially been cast as Eric Williams, AKA the Grim Reaper, in the upcoming Wonder Man Marvel TV series. In the comics, Eric Williams is the brother of Simon Williams, the titular Wonder Man character, and serves as an antagonist figure, one that could go toe-to-toe with his brother in the new series.

Not much is known about the live-action Wonder Man series at the time of writing. The show was first announced in June 2022, with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest both confirmed to be involved in the development and creation of the project.

Cretton will once again direct and executive produce, while Guest will serve as head writer.

However, one thing we do know is who is set to take on the role of the titular character. In the starring role will be Abdul-Mateen, who is best known in the superhero genre for his role in HBO’s Watchmen as Dr. Manhattan His performance in the series awarding him with his first Emmy in 2020.

The actor stepped foot into the DCEU for 2018’s Aquaman, and has reprised his role as Black Manta for the sequel film, which is set to release on December 25, 2023.

As well as this. Sir Ben Kingsley is also reportedly set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in the series. Kingsley played the role twice previously for Marvel in Iron Man 3 and Shang Chi. While his appearance in Iron Man 3 was the source of major backlash when the movie first released, is role in Shang Chi did a great job of redeeming the character in the eyes of many fans.

Given that the character of Slattery is an actor, tying him into Wonder Man’s wish to become an acting star would be a clever move by Marvel for the series.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.