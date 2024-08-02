Until Dawn movie: Cast & everything we know

An Until Dawn film is officially in the works, so here is everything we know about the upcoming adaptation.

Until Dawn is the game that put developer Supermassive on the map. It first launched in 2015 and quickly became a classic PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Due to its popularity, Supermassive confirmed that it will release a remastered version of the game in 2024, with overhauled graphics and new cutscenes included in the re-release.

Further confirming the resurgence of the single-player game is the confirmation that a live-action adaptation is in the works, bringing the horror game to life on the big screen.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything we know about the upcoming movie adaptation.

When will the Until Dawn movie released? Prediction

While the Until Dawn movie is expected to be released in 2025, the exact month or date has yet to be determined.

As such, we’ll update this section when a more concrete release date is confirmed.

Until Dawn cast: Who will star in the film?

Supermassive Games Until Dawn is a horror focused on a group of teenagers

Initially revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the first wave of cast members for Until Dawn has been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Peter Stormare will reprise his role as Dr Hill, the mysterious figure who helps shape the narrative of your playthrough in the video game.

Article continues after ad

The movie already has a long list of other actors, which can be viewed below.

Ella Rubin: TBA

Michael Cimino: TBA

Ji-young Yoo: TBA

Odessa A’zion: TBA

Maia Mitchell: TBA

Belmont Cameli: TBA

We’ll update this section when more actors are added to the cast.

Until Dawn plot details: What will the film be about?

While the exact plot details for the film adaptation have yet to be confirmed, the movie will likely follow the game’s narrative.

Until Dawn centers on a group of teenagers who decide to visit a Ski Lodge owned by their friends Josh, Hannah, and Beth. When a tragic accident occurs, the teenagers return to the Lodge a year later, and their friendships and dynamics have changed entirely following the events of the previous years.

Article continues after ad

However, after it is revealed that they are being hunted, they must work together and keep each other alive. The group of teens must go to great lengths to survive until dawn, which is when authorities will arrive to save them.