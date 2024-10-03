Unsolved Mysteries Season 5 slammed for “disrespectful” Don Philips episode

Unsolved Mysteries is facing backlash once more, with Netflix viewers criticizing Season 5 Episode 2 among others for focusing on the supernatural.

Here’s the deal – the documentary series itself, which started back in 1987, always dealt with true crime cases alongside conspiracy theories and unexplained paranormal phenomena such as ghosts and UFOs.

But after rebooting on Netflix in 2020, Unsolved Mysteries’ latest volumes have come under fire.

Firstly, viewers weren’t happy that the latest batch of episodes were split into two, with Season 4 featuring five episodes as opposed to the usual nine.

Two of the episodes dealt with well-known cases – Jack the Ripper and the Mothman – which also caused upset.

“I was surprised not seeing some alien episode that I could skip, but now there were these two instead,” said one on Reddit.

But it appears the creators saved the paranormal tales for Unsolved Mysteries Season 5, with just the first episode focusing on a true crime case.

Episode 2, ‘My Paranormal Partner’, deals with paranormal researcher Don Philips, who claims to be able to speak to spirits, investigate hauntings, and bring peace to those whose lives have been impacted by ghosts.

Philips’ work led to a rather unusual relationship: working alongside an entity named Becky, who communicates with and guides him in work and home life.

Although parapsychologist and skeptic Steve Mera wasn’t sure of the veracity of Philips’ claims, his mind begins to change after a series of tests.

But even though he believes Philips, Becky’s identity and the rest of her communications come into question.

Meanwhile, Episode 3 deals with a series of unexplained cattle mutilations, while the finale revisits the infamous Roswell UFO incident.

In a Reddit thread on Unsolved Mysteries Season 5, one viewer wrote, “It feels somehow disrespectful to put these stupid ghost stories (Episode 2) on the same level as real unsolved murder cases.”

Another agreed, stating, “Like Episode 1 is fine. But when you have only four episodes and three of them are paranormal like, c’mon. That sh*t isn’t a mystery.

Netflix Steve Mera wasn’t initially convinced by Don Philips

“I always appreciate a Roswell story but it’s been done and they did not need to cover it here. The Becky episode is just utter… nonsense.”

“Agreed,” added a third. “I decided to stop watching 10 mins into the Becky one. I’ve moved onto Episode 3.”

However, others jumped in to defend the streaming service’s reboot. “It’s not ‘unsolved murders’, it’s ‘unsolved mysteries’. That’s what Cold Case Files is for,” said one.

Another commented, “I mean… the original series also had silly alien stories and stuff. This isn’t new.”

But one Redditor created another post about why they’re dissatisfied with the latest chapters. “I loved the reboot of the first season. But man has it gone downhill,” they explained.

“Volume 4 had two kinda throwaway cases a lot didn’t like. (Tbh I didn’t mind the Jack the Ripper case BUT it was a rehash). Now, Volume 5 – trash. Four episodes and seriously three of them are throwaways to me.

“I never minded the original having paranormal/alien cases – BUT those were short segments.

“An entire hour on these paranormal/alien cases is just a waste and I don’t think I’ll keep watching. I have no interest. So disappointed… this had so much potential.”

A second replied, “I’m only interested in the missing persons or murder cases. I have no interest in the paranormal/alien ones. I skip them.”

“I had such incredibly high hopes and, like you said, the first season was excellent. So many cases I’d never heard of before,” added a third.

“Now they’re making us wait YEARS between seasons and then throwing four or five episodes of well known, high-profile events like Roswell and Jack The Ripper.”

Despite the disappointment many are feeling, the first episode, ‘Park Bench Murders’, has sparked plenty of discussion.

The case involves the unsolved 2019 murders of Carnell Sledge and Katherine Brown, two friends who were shot in the head from behind while sitting together on a bench at Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation.

Netflix Katherine Brown and Carnell Sledge were killed in 2019

Although it happened in broad daylight alongside a busy highway, there were no witnesses, and no signs it was a robbery.

Series creator Terry Dunn Meurer told Netflix’s Tudum, “This double homicide is everyone’s worst nightmare. It happened in broad daylight in a very busy public park.

“Law enforcement has not been able to determine a motive for the murders and has no suspects. This case needs viewers’ help.”

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote, “Usually with this show there always seems to be a way to create your own theories, but with this one I’m quite stumped.”

“With the information I gathered from the documentary, there’s really not enough to even make speculations since all of the possible suspects have verifiable alibis,” they added.

“Which makes me lean more towards either a hate crime or a completely random attack.”

Another added, “This is about as close as you can get to the definition of a murder mystery.

“I feel really sorry for both of their families and the fact that the murderer got away with putting the families at odds with each other (Nell’s family thinking it was something to do with Kate and vice versa) just doesn’t sit right with me.”

