True crime fans are “skipping” this one Unsolved Mysteries episode

While Unsolved Mysteries Season 4 has raced to first place on the Netflix chart, one episode is being ignored by viewers at home.

The latest season of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot was already off to a shaky start when the trailer revealed there would only be five episodes.

By contrast, Seasons 1 and 2 had six episodes, while the third installment featured nine in total.

However, since landing on the streaming service on July 31, true crime fans have revealed that they’re “skipping” Episode 1 as it focuses on Jack the Ripper. Why? Because it’s been done to death.

Article continues after ad

There are literally hundreds of books, documentaries, TV shows, and movies on the unidentified London serial killer, so the decision to include the case in the latest round of Unsolved Mysteries has come into question.

The same can be said for Episode 5, ‘The Mothman Revisited’, given the wealth of content on the titular mythical monster.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, one said, “I’m just disappointed that there are only five episodes and one is about Jack the Ripper and another is Mothman. I would have preferred something that doesn’t already have 5,000 pieces of media about it in existence.”

Article continues after ad

“I was surprised not seeing some alien episode that I could skip, but now there were these two instead,” wrote another, while a third added, “For real, so much stuff going on in the world and they waste episodes.”

A fourth commented, “Thank you! Why?! Jack the Ripper? Happened 150 years ago and no one cares. This very short season was a total waste of time. And here I was hoping they didn’t do alien/UFO sightings, but we get Mothman crap?”

Article continues after ad

“Mothman is my favorite cryptid ever, so I’m biased but I enjoyed that episode. Always have had a soft spot for the paranormal cases,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

“That being said, I skipped the Jack the Ripper episode entirely. If you’re going to cover a true crime story, at least pick one that is solvable.”

And one agreed, “Same here! I skipped the Jack the Ripper episode! The second volume for me is the best.”

Article continues after ad

Jack the Ripper and Mothman aside, there are a number of other interesting cases explored in Unsolved Mysteries Season 4.

The most unnerving has to be Episode 2, ‘Body in the Basement’, which delves into the case of Amanda Antoni, a woman who was found dead in her basement in 2015.

Netflix The death of Amanda Antoni has continued to perplex law enforcement

Although detectives said it was the “bloodiest” scene they had encountered, there was no DNA, and the suspect – her husband – had a watertight alibi.

What’s more, it’s been revealed that Unsolved Mysteries has been renewed by Netflix for Season 5, which will consist of four episodes and will drop in October 2024.

Article continues after ad

Although there’s no specific date, co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer told Variety that they’ll arrive just in time for Halloween.

Article continues after ad

And while she didn’t give away which cases they’ll focus on, she did highlight one in particular she’s excited for.

“It is the most baffling mystery of all of them I’ve ever done,” she told the outlet. “That’s all I can say right now!”

Unsolved Mysteries Season 4 is streaming on Netflix now. For more true crime, read about what happened to Lou Pearlman, how to watch the new Andrew Tate documentary and what happened to Phil Spector.