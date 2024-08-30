You have to watch this if you love or hate reality TV – UnREAL series explained

Reality TV bingers and people who think it’s the lowest form of art alike can enjoy UnREAL, a delectable hidden gem worth seeking out.

The show is a disturbing look at the wizardry behind disturbing television. Its characters are borderline demonic, the industry it depicts is cutthroat, and the black comedy echoes Succession’s.

It premiered in 2015 and was canceled in 2018, but talk to anyone lucky enough to be on the rollercoaster and they’ll tell you it’s a fascinating car crash of a series. And hey presto, it’s now streaming on Netflix!

Here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and it’s one of the best TV shows about Hollywood even if you loathe reality TV.

What is UnREAL about?

UnREAL is a drama series about reality TV producers making a dating competition show.

It’s basically riffing on The Bachelor. Except instead of giving you roses, it lets you into a world of corrupt overworked producers, network executives preying on the vulnerable, and salacious behind-the-scenes manipulation of what’s ‘real’.

The series’ main focus is Rachel Goldberg, a producer who will do whatever it takes to manufacture moments while her life is on fire, and her brutal boss Quinn King.

The series was created by Marti Noxon, known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sharp Objects, and To the Bone (no need to brag, Marti).

UnREAL is worth watching

UnREAL’s concept alone makes it worth watching. It would still be insightful if made badly, but luckily it’s executed well.

Lifetime’s YouTube playlist has lots of insightful videos about UnREAL’s ideas.

The result is sharp comedy, drama befitting fans who indulge in The Real Housewives, and a cynical look at a predatory industry.

The cold and calculated nature of the characters makes it a bitter pill to swallow, but they have just enough charm and personal drama to stop the series from being too nasty. The acting from the two leads is great, there are some stances against bad practices in reality TV baked in, and it’s based on what really goes on behind the scenes of these shows.

The point isn’t ‘reality TV is fake’, though. On the contrary, the series has a complex love-hate relationship with the genre. It recognizes its ability to tell true stories and offers relatable personalities as much as it taps into how reality TV eats its stars alive and leaves them by the roadside when they’ve been picked to the bone.

It rests on its tagline, really: “Welcome to the world of bad people making good TV.” You can also surmise its tone from the image of Rachel walking around with a very 2010s ‘This is what a feminist looks like’ vest top while manipulating female contestants into getting naked on camera for views.

Cast

Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer lead the UnREAL cast.

Appleby mostly directs these days, but she starred as the main character Rachel. She was the kind of barely likable, intelligent, messy queen that really makes a character hit.

Zimmer was the biggest scene-stealer though. Anytime Quinn walked into the room, the air was sucked out of it. Her rude comments, cut-throat dealings, and complicated relationship with Rachel were all brought to life well by Zimmer.

Aside from the main players, a rotating supporting cast arrives with the new ‘seasons’ of the fictional dating show.

The UnREal cast includes:

Shiri Appleby as Rachel Goldberg

Constance Zimmer as Quinn King

Craig Bierko as Chet Wilton

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Jay Carter

Brennan Elliott as Graham

Genevieve Buechner as Madison

Josh Kellyas Jeremy Caner

Adam Demos as August Walker

How to watch

Unreal is streaming on Netflix and Tubi in the US.

UK viewers will unfortunately have to buy or rent it, as it’s not on streaming services as of August 2024.

