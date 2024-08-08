The Umbrella Academy Season 4: What is The Cleanse?

In the final season of Umbrella Academy, the dysfunctional Hargreeves learn of a new threat looming. But what exactly is the Cleanse?

For the fourth time, the Hargreeves siblings are facing another end-of-the-world calamity, their search for peace seemingly always interrupted.

Set six years after the end of season 3, the group has settled into their new lives, whether that be for better or worse.

However, a series of unusual events sees everyone brought back together and learn about something called the Cleanse. But what exactly is it?

What is the Cleanse in Umbrella Academy Season 4?

In The Umbrella Academy Season 4, The Cleanse is a phenomenon that will clear off the excess timeline branches in the multiverse.

In Season 4, viewers finally find out what happened to Ben all those years ago, leaving the original Hargreeves siblings down a brother.

While we have had hints over the years (something dubbed “the Jennifer thing”), no clear explanation on Ben’s death has ever been given… until now. As it turns out, it all has to do with the cleanse.

Years ago, Reginald Hargreeves’ wife, Abigail, synthesized a new element known as Marigold. It is this element that ultimately was responsible for giving powers to those born on October 1, 1989.

Netflix Season 4 offers a glimpse into the original timeline that the Cleanse hopes to restore.

Unbeknownst to Abigail, however, a second particle was also created: Durango. When these two elements interact, an “unstoppable” and “irrevocable” physical reaction is sparked that ultimately leads to mass-wide extinction. This is the cleanse.

While Marigold can be found in each of Reginald’s adopted children, it is revealed Jennifer contains Durango. And it is her introduction into their lives (notably Ben’s) that results in the final end-of-the-world situation the siblings must face.

However, there might be more to The Cleanse than first assumed.

Is the Cleanse a bad thing in Umbrella Academy Season 4?

The Cleanse is seen as a good thing as it will bring everyone back to their original home.

While this may seem like a straightforward answer, the final episode turns things on its head. While the Cleanse is bad news for our main cast of characters, things are a little more complicated for the rest of humanity.

In episode 6, Five reveals that Marigold’s introduction into the universe split the original timeline. This leads to an infinite number of branching and alternate timelines, all of which end with some sort of cataclysmic event bringing the world to an end – as seen in Seasons 1 to 3.

By giving up their existence and letting the Marigold merge with Durango, the Cleanse can restore the original timeline and restore order.

But, unfortunately, this world saving event comes at at the expense of the characters we’ve come to know and love.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 – 4 is now streaming on Netflix.