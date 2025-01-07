Two of PlayStation’s biggest games are being turned into live-action films

Two of the biggest games under the PlayStation Studios umbrella are being turned into live-action films, as Sony unveiled plans at CES 2025. Both Helldivers and Horizon are next in line.

While video game adaptations were infamous for the longest time, often failing to match the quality of their video game inspirations, that tune has finally changed in recent years.

Be it Hollywood blockbusters like The Super Mario Bros. Movie or Mortal Kombat, to critical darlings like The Last of Us on HBO, it’s been a largely successful turn of late. As a result, just about everyone and everything is getting in on the hype.

Article continues after ad

Sony is only continuing to double down as well, furthering its efforts in cross-media productions. Next in line are two of PlayStation’s biggest games as both Helldivers and Horizon have been given the greenlight for feature films.

Helldivers 2 success leads to Helldivers movie

Taking the stage at CES 2025, head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, announced Helldivers is getting its own live-action film.

Article continues after ad

Helldivers 2 became a breakout success in 2024, the likes of which Sony has rarely seen for multiplayer titles in PlayStation’s history. Now, on the back of the sequel’s success, a film based on the freedom-spreading Helldivers is on the way to theaters.

Article continues after ad

Arrowhead Studios Helldivers 2 is coming to the big screen as the good word of democracy continues to spread.

That’s all we know for now, however. There’s no word on director, writers, cast members, or rough plot details, as it all appears to be extremely early on.

Of course, Helldivers itself is largely inspired by Starship Troopers, the beloved 1998 sci-fi flick, which in turn, is based on a 1959 novel.

Horizon TV show becomes Horizon movie

Next up, Quzilbash announced some changes to the company’s live-action plans. While Horizon was previously set to be adapted into a television series for Netflix, the video game series is now heading to the big screen instead.

Article continues after ad

Talks about Horizon on Netflix – rumored to be titled Horizon 2074 and tell the story prior to the events of the games – fizzled out following controversy emerging around the planned showrunner Steve Blackman. Reports suggested the show was dead as of July, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Now, we know for certain Sony indeed plans to move forward with a live-action adaptation of Aloy’s story, just not as a TV show. Instead, a feature-length film is planned, though again no other details have been confirmed as of yet.

Article continues after ad

Expect both of these productions to be at least a few years out as cast and crew members all get locked in.