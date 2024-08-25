Two main Stranger Things characters have never spoken to each other

While Stranger Things may be focused on a group of tight-knit teens and tweens saving the world, two members have actually never interacted before.

Netflix‘s smash hit original series Stranger Things is gearing up to take audiences on one last ride later next year.

Season 5, which is now halfway done filming, will focus on the Hawkins gang trying to defeat Vecna once and for all.

However, while fans are excited to see their favorites reunite on the small screen, one show fan page pointed out that Will Byers and Steve Harrington have never spoken a single word to each other throughout the entire series despite being in the same friend circle.

The pair’s lack of interactions in Season 1 makes sense, as Will was missing in the Upside Down, and Steve had no ties to the group yet.

In Season 2, Will wasn’t actually himself. He was being possessed by the Mind Flayer and felt disconnected from his friends, while Steve was growing closer to Will’s friends, specifically Dustin.

Their Season 3 paths didn’t intertwine until the finale. Steve was off fighting the Russians with Robin and Dustin while Will was with the rest of the group trying to figure out who in town was being controlled by the Mind Flayer. However, they didn’t speak to one another during the final battle.

Season 4 pulled the two even more out of each other’s orbits: Will was in California dealing with Eleven’s adoptive father, and Steve and the gang were in Hawkins fighting Vecna.

Season 5 is Will and Steve’s last chance to have at least one conversation, which is pretty likely to happen, as they will need to lean on one another in the dangerous fight to come.

However, Will isn’t the only Byers Steve has never spoken to. As one fan pointed out, he’s never talked to his mother, Joyce, either.

But another viewer chimed in and explained the possible reason why this particular interaction has never occurred: “To be fair, he doesn’t really need to. ‘Hi, Mrs Byers. I broke into your house with a baseball bat and used to bully your eldest son.’ He’s redeemed himself to become the best character, but he and the Byers maybe need some space.”

