Twitter reacts to Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett being “robbed” of the Oscar

The Oscars are always full of triumphs and disappointments, but one particular win angered a lot of Twitter users.

With the exception of a few glaring omissions – The Woman King! – The 95th Academy Awards had an incredibly strong crop of nominees, particularly in the acting category.

But while yesterday’s Oscar ceremony was far less dramatic than last year – lest we forget Slapgate – there was still some upset regarding the winners.

Particularly, Jamie Lee Curtis’ win for Supporting Actress in the hit film – and Best Picture Winner – Everything Everywhere All At Once. While most people agree that the film should have gotten awards, fans online were upset that Curtis won over two actors in particular – Stephanie Hsu and Angela Bassett.

Other Oscar nominees were “robbed” by Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress last night for her role of Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She won against the below nominees:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

However, many feel like the award should have gone to Stephanie Hsu. Hsu also starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and arguably had a much juicier role, as the daughter of the lead and also the film’s main villain.

Because of this, many fans took to Twitter to claim that Hsu had been “Robbed.” One user stated, “I am genuinely so mad Stephanie Hsu was absolutely ROBBED there is no way you watch everything everywhere all at once and decide JAMIE LEE CURTIS is somehow the standout of that film.”

Others were more concise, yelling “YOU WILL NEVER BE [HSU]!”

Hsu wasn’t the only actor that Twitter felt was robbed. Angela Bassett’s performance in Marvel‘s Wakanda Forever had been expected to be nominated from the moment the first trailer dropped, a moment which one user posts to explain her aguish: “JAMIE LEE CURTIS WON OVER THIS??????”

“WHAT DO YOU MEAN JAMIE LEE CURTIS OVER ANGELA BASSETT AND STEPHANIE HSU LIKE WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL” another yelled.

Some users were very sympathetic to Bassett, stating, “Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her.”

Some even felt like Curtis should have been the last choice: “Literally any single one of them should have won over Jamie Lee Curtis.”

However, others were slightly more sympathetic to Curtis, even if they felt like she shouldn’t have won. Many used her performances in other movies, such as the hit family film Freaky Friday, to (jokingly) showcase when she should have been nominated, rather than for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

And ultimately, it’s hard to hate Curtis, especially when she reacts like this to her winning:

You can check out our 2023 Oscars coverage here to see who else you think was “robbed.”