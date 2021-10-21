Twitch streamer El Rubius reveals role in Uncharted movie with Tom Holland

Popular Spanish Twitch streamer ‘El Rubius’ shocked the world when he revealed that he will be starring alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in the upcoming Uncharted movie.

On October 21, the first trailer for Uncharted dropped showing off Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Sully and some incredible action set pieces that look straight from the game series.

To make things even crazier, Twitch and YouTube icon Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known as El Rubius and elrubiusOMG, will be in the flick.

Taking to Twitter, Rubius posted photos of him interacting with Tom Holland on set to announce he will be in the film.

Despues de 1 año, puedo deciros que participo en la nueva pelicula de Tom Holland #UnchartedLaPelicula y haré un gran papel de NPC con mi pelo de abuela. Estoy super agradecido con @sonypictures_es por estas oportunidades. Vivimos en una simulación pic.twitter.com/TiBTAqG4A3 — elrubius (@Rubiu5) October 21, 2021

El Rubius starring in Uncharted movie

“After 1 year, I can tell you that I participated in the new Tom Holland movie Uncharted,” he announced. “And I’ll do a great NPC role with my granny hair.”

“Non-playable characters” are more of a video game term. But in the context of the movie, it seems like this could be a bit of a cameo appearance.

“I am super grateful to Sony Pictures for these opportunities. We live in a simulation,” he concluded, tagging the company, which RT’d him.

El Rubius isn’t the first streamer to partake in a big blockbuster Hollywood film. Multiple Twitch stars such as Pokimane and Ninja starred alongside Ryan Reynolds for his movie Free Guy.

However, while Pokimane and Ninja played themselves in Free Guy, it’s unclear if El Rubius will be in a similar position or if he’s a completely new character.

We’ll have to see when Uncharted hits theaters on February 18, 2022.