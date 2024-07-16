Twisters has now officially stormed onto screens, and with it comes a soundtrack dominated by country singers and rock stars.

While Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones are busy chasing down tornadoes and trying not to get killed in the process, the sequel does a pretty good job of setting the mood.

Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson can all be found on the Twisters soundtrack, though at times audiences might be too occupied by the raging winds and flying debris to notice.

To make listening easier, here’s a breakdown of all the artists and songs featured in the action movie. (And for full thoughts, check out our Twisters review!)

Twisters soundtrack

‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’ – Luke Combs

‘Ain’t in Kansas Anymore’ – Miranda Lambert

‘Steal My Thunder’ – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

‘Feelin’ Country’ – Thomas Rhett

‘The Cards I’ve Been Dealt’ – Warren Zeiders

‘Never Left Me’ – Megan Moroney

‘Out of Oklahoma’ – Lainey Wilson

‘Hell or High Water’ – Bailey Zimmerman

‘Dead End Road’ – Jelly Roll

‘Country Classic’ – Kane Brown

‘Tear Us Apart’ – Sam Barber

‘Song While You’re Away’ – Tyler Childers

‘Already Had It’ – Tucker Wetmore

‘Chrome Cowgirl’ – Leon Bridges

‘Death Wish Love’ – Benson Boone

‘Boots Don’t’ – Shania Twain & Breland

‘Stronger Than a Storm’ – Dylan Gossett

‘Chasing the Wind’ – Lanie Gardner

‘Leave the Light On’ – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay)

‘Before I Do’ – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn

‘Caddo County’ – The Red Clay Strays

‘Blackberry Wine’ – Tanner Usrey

‘Too Easy’ – Tanner Adell

‘Shake Shake (All Night Long)’ – Mason Ramsey

‘New Loop’ – Tyler Halverson

‘Touchdown’ – Flatland Cavalry

‘Driving You Home’ – Nolan Taylor

‘Wall of Death’ – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister

‘(Ghost) Riders in the Sky’ – Charley Crockett

Best song from the soundtrack

One of the best songs from the soundtrack is ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’ by Luke Combs, which was actually released prior to the film and was used in the trailer.

You can watch the music video for yourself below, which features clips from the new movie:

It’s a great track, and Combs is one of the biggest country music stars right now. If you like a good country-rock crossover and grizzly vocals, you’ll love this one.

Another huge star right now who has a song on the soundtrack is Lainey Wilson, with ‘Out of Oklahoma’. It’s a softer, slower ballad, which is a nice change from the rest of the album.

Other songs released ahead of the movie included ‘Hell or High Water’ by Bailey Zimmerman, and ‘Never Left Me’ by Megan Moroney. ‘Already Had It’ by Tucker Wetmore and ‘Too Easy’ by Tanner Adell followed in May 2024.

Where to listen

You can stream the Twisters soundtrack on Apple Music and Spotify, plus most other digital platforms from July 19.

The album was released by Atlantic Records.

For more, check out our guide on the Twisters age rating and all the Twisters connections to the original movie.