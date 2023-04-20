Twilight TV series: Everything we know so far

Twilight may be heading back to our screens, this time in TV format. So here’s everything we know so far.

The Twilight Saga has been somewhat of a juggernaut in popular culture throughout the last two decades. Despite being mocked at the time – due to a mix of the franchises’ arguably poor writing and the classic cultural vitriol for anything that teenage girls like – the Twilight franchise is now generally looked back on with endearment, for better or worse.

But this endearment has apparently now been strong enough to suggest a new Twilight series. A television series remake, in fact, which will also be based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling novels.

This news has been shocking to fans for both good and bad reasons, so here’s everything we know about the Twilight TV remake so far, including any potential cast or release date.

Twilight TV series release date: Is there a release date?

As of writing, there is currently no release date for the Twilight TV series.

Sources have told THR that the series is still in its infancy, and “does not yet have a network/platform,” as Lionsgate, “which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package. There is not yet a timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers.”

There has been no official comments from Lionsgate, so seeing if any more information comes out is now just a waiting game.

Twilight TV series cast: Who is working on the series?

As of now, no cast has been confirmed for the series, though fans may hope to see previous stars cameo in the show. Kirsten Stewart and Robert Pattison have pretty busy careers as of now though, so that may be impossible.

Sinead Daly, who has previously worked on projects such as Tell Me Lies, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Raised by Wolves, and The Get Down, is set to pen the script. Meyer is also expected to be involved.

Producer Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erik Feig – who have both worked on Twilight before – are attached to executive produce the TV show.

Twilight TV Series trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since the project is only in very early days, there is no footage of the series yet. For now, check out the best scenes of the film series below:

Twilight TV series plot: What will the show be about?

There is currently no confirmed plot for the Twilight series. Right now it is also unclear if the series will be a remake of the films’ plots, or if it will be a new story entirely.

In 2017, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street that “there are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” in reference to both the Twilight and The Hunger Games franchises.

The Hunger Games is now developing a prequel film based on another book, so perhaps this series could be based on Meyer’s recent work Midnight Sun, and follow the Twilight series with Edward’s perspective.

Then again, there are plenty of vampires out there, with massively interesting backstories, so this franchise has the opportunity to take the story somewhere new. Or, like the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, it could simply be just another remake.

This article will be updated when we learn more.

Where can I watch the Twilight movies?

While you wait for the upcoming series, it might be a good idea to rewatch the classics. Below, we’ve listed the platforms where you’re able to view each of the five Twilight movies:

Twilight , Eclipse & New Moon: These three Twilight movies can be viewed on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries.

, These three Twilight movies can be viewed on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries. Breaking Dawn – Part 1 & 2: You can watch the Twilight Saga on Peacock Premium in the US, and on Netflix in many other countries.

The Twilight movies are also available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

For more TV & movies content, be sure to check out our main page for all of the latest news.