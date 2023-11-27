Twilight director reveals her picks for Bella & Edward in reboot

With a Twilight TV series reportedly in the works, Catherine Hardwicke – who directed the original movie – has selected her picks for the new Bella and Edward.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were both successful young actors when they landed the Twilight gig, the former best-known for Panic Room, and the latter making a memorable appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

But playing Bella and Edward in the Twilight franchise thrust the pair into the limelight, and turned them into both household names and teen heartthrobs. The shadow of which they spent years trying to escape.

Article continues after ad

With a new adaptation of Stephanie Meyers’ vampire novels now in the works, talk is turning to who should replace them and play the horror icons in this next iteration.

Article continues after ad

Twilight director reveals casting picks for Bella & Edward in reboot

When asked about casting – and more specifically if Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would be right for Bella and Edward in the proposed reboot – Twilight director Catherine Hardiwcke gave the pair a resounding yes.

“Oh, that would be perfect,” she said of the Wednesday and Priscilla stars. And when it comes to Elordi – who is also currently steaming up the screen in Saltburn – Hardwicke told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “He’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today.”

Article continues after ad

The director then used the same word to describe Ortega, adding: “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

What’s happening with the Twilight TV series?

News of a Twilight TV series being in development broke in April. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Lionsgate Television was working on the project, but that it doesn’t yet have a network or channel.

The outlet also couldn’t say if the show would be a direct adaptation of the novels, or a prequel, sequel, or offshoot. But whatever shape the series takes, Sinead Daly – whose previous credits include The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Get-Down, Raised by Wolves, and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency – is writing the script.

Article continues after ad

The report adds that author Stephanie Meyers will also likely be involved, although there was no timeline for when the Twilight TV show might go out to buyers. And there’s been no updates on the reboot since.

Article continues after ad

We’ll bring you more news of the Twilight series as-and-when it breaks. In the meantime, check out more of our TV & movie hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3