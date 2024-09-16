Tulsa King made big change to its filming locations for Season 2

Tulsa King Season 2 marks a new wave of problems for Dwight “The General” Manfredi, and with it comes a major change in where the show was filmed.

Thanks to Taylor Sheridan’s bold plot points and intense drama, Tulsa King Season 2 quickly flew up the most-anticipated list for many of his biggest fans.

While there are many changes to come in the second season, none of them caused as much of a stir as the sudden move in location. Tulsa is in the name, so many will be surprised to hear that Season 2 wasn’t actually shot there.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, here’s everything we know about the Sylvester Stallone-starring series and its filming locations for Season 2.

Where was Tulsa King Season 2 filmed?

Production on Tulsa King was moved from Oklahoma to Atlanta in Season 2, meaning that Tulsa King doesn’t actually take place in its namesake location.

While the exact locations for Season 2’s scenes haven’t been revealed, this included scenes shot in Norcross and Gainesville. For the majority of interior scenes, Eagle Rock Studios was used.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Tulsa King Season 1 filming locations

Season 1 was primarily filmed in Oklahoma City.

Outside of Oklahoma City, shooting for the Taylor Sheridan show also took place in Tulsa and Bethany. They also shot scenes at the Tulsa International Airport, as well as the Mayo Hotel. Some scenes were also filmed in Brooklyn, New York.

For interior locations, Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City was used.

Here’s a list of Tulsa King’s filming locations in Oklahoma:

South Boston Avenue

Tulsa International Airport

The Center of the Universe (1 S Boston Ave, Tulsa)

The Mayo Hotel (115 W 5th Street, Tulsa)

Coracle Coffee (314 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa, formally Triangle Coffee Roasters)

Paramount

One location that’s not as easy to visit is the Triangle Coffee Roasters coffee shop. Dwight orders a couple espresso and sits outside, but if you want to recreate this scene, then you’ll find a new coffee shop in its place: Coracle Coffee. Same location, different store.

Article continues after ad

Overall, the production of Tulsa King provided a huge economic boost for the state, boosting Oklahoma’s economy by around $56 million.

Why did Tulsa King move locations?

Production on Tulsa King moved to Atlanta after complaints about extreme weather, plus some cost elements, including tax credits.

Article continues after ad

Apparently, cast and crew had been complaining about Oklahoma’s wild temperatures, which was part of the reason that shooting was moved.

However, the biggest reason was also cited as being cost-related. Put simply, Georgia doesn’t have an annual cap on its film tax credit, where as Oklahoma’s is capped at $30 million per year.

Article continues after ad

As such, Season 2 moved to Atlanta, Georgia.

Tulsa King Season 2 Episode 1 is available on Paramount Plus now, and will stream weekly until November 17. For more, check out everything we know about Taylor Sheridan’s other shows, like Landman, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, and 1923 Season 2. You can also find out about Mayor of Kingstown’s filming locations.