Troye Sivan’s first acting gig saw him as X-Men’s Wolverine

Pop star Troye Sivan recently discussed his short-lived acting career as a child, with one of his roles landing him in X-Men Origins: Wolverine as a young version of Wolverine.

Troye Sivan, an Australian born pop star, is best known for his smooth vocals and his time as a YouTuber where he vlogged his life and posted song covers.

Though he is known as a singer, Sivan has also dabbled in the world of acting with his latest venture being a supporting role in the HBO Max series The Idol.

However, that’s not where Sivan got his start as he recently revealed that his true acting beginning came in the form of a role in an extremely disliked X-Men film.

Sivan got his start as the younger version of an iconic character

The singer recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s TV show Watch What Happens Live where he was promoting his new album Something to Give Each Other.

While discussing his past endeavors which happens to include his limited acting career, Sivan revealed that his first acting job was in the prequel film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Sivan played James Howlett, aka young Wolverine, who witnessed his father being murdered at the beginning of the film which triggers his mutation and causes him to have bone claws.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is considered as one of the worst movies in the franchise as it was heavily criticized for its script, visual effects, pacing, and editing.

After appearing in X-Men, Sivan focused more on his music career as he released his first five-song EP entitled TRXYE five years later in 2014.

Other than appearing in X-Men and The Idol, Sivan also acted in the South African comedy-drama trilogy Spud and Trolls Band Together.

