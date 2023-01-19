Tron 3: Everything we know – cast, plot and more

The sci-fi series is officially beginning its third chapter, as Tron 3 is on the way with a brand new protagonist.

Almost three decades after the original Tron was released in theaters, the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy finally gave fans the sequel they had been waiting for.

While Tron: Legacy wasn’t quite the follow-up that most movie fans were hoping for, it did set up some interesting plot points that could lead to a sequel one day. Fans who were worried that they would have to wait another 30 years for a third Tron movie have had their fears allayed.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Tron 3.

There is no release date or release window for Tron 3 at the time of this writing. We will update this space if and when a release date is announced.

Tron 3: Who will be a part of the cast?

In the announcement that a third Tron movie would be moving forward, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Jared Leto is attached to star in the movie.

It is unknown if Jeff Bridges will return to star as Kevin Flynn, the protagonist of the original Tron, as he did in Tron: Legacy. Other new additions to the Tron franchise in the second movie, namely Garrett Hedlund as Flynn’s son Sam and Olivia Wilde as Quorra, are not confirmed or rumored to return for Tron 3.

Joachim Rønning is currently in talks to direct the film, which is tentatively titled Tron: Ares, replacing Joseph Kosinski who directed Tron: Legacy.

Tron 3: What do we know about the plot?

Specific plot points about this movie are scarce, but The Hollywood Reporter notes that the movie’s plot will follow the events of Tron: Legacy.

This, coupled with the casting of Leto, would seem to indicate that Leto will play a unique character within the franchise. However, this would also indicate that it will continue the story of the first two films in some way and not serve as a reboot to the series.

Tron 3: Is there a trailer?

There are no trailers, teasers, or posters for Tron 3 as of the time of this writing. We will add any promotional materials for this movie as they become available.