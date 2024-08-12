“Crazy as hell” horror movie with huge twist “blindsides” fans as it drops on Prime Video

A criminally underseen horror movie from the late 2000s has finally found an audience on Prime Video – and it’s less than 100 minutes long.

Some of the best horror movies have twists you can’t forget: Bruce Willis being dead all along in The Sixth Sense (it’s been over 25 years, sorry-not-sorry for the spoiler), the reveal of the killer(s) in Scream, and Sleepaway Camp’s traumatizing final shot, to name a few.

However, one such banger released in 2009 flew under the radar: Triangle. It’s not that it features one big, plot-upending twist – the whole movie is a bit of a puzzle (but that’s about as much as I can say without ruining anything).

Directed by Christopher Smith (who also made Creep – no, no that one – and Severance), the movie follows a woman (Melissa George) and her friends on a boat trip. When a storm overturns their yacht, they’re forced to climb aboard a derelict ocean liner… and things get very weird, very quickly.

After coming to Prime Video, a fan urged others on the horror subreddit to check it out. “Go in knowing nothing,” they warned.

“All I can say is watch it with someone. It would’ve been a great theater experience. But this is one you can watch over and over again. So it lends itself well to streaming. The movie itself is repeat viewing. My congratulations to all involved. Helluva film.”

One viewer said it “boiled [their] brain”, while another wrote: “Triangle’s the first time where a twist audibly made me go ‘Holy sh*t!’ It’s such a wild movie, it’s one of those where I’m sad I’ll never get to watch it for the first time again.”

“I’m glad this movie is getting so much love. I never would have found it last year without a recommendation from this subreddit. It’s fun, it’s dark, it’s clever, and at times like a nightmare,” a third commented.

It has a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics also hailing it as a “hidden gem” and “one of the most intelligent, thought-provoking genre films” of the decade.

So, what are you waiting for? And once you’re done watching Triangle on Prime Video, check out other horror movies to get excited for in 2024, and our ranking of the best movies of the year so far.