Trap review: M. Night Shyamalan is back on form with cat-and-mouse thriller

M. Night Shyamalan is back, baby. While his divergence into apocalyptic contracts and trippy vacays was fun, Trap is a stripped-back return to form. My recommendation? Forget about the twists and just enjoy the ride.

Shyamalan hasn’t been the same since little Cole saw dead people. The Sixth Sense’s rug pull ending left an indelible mark on cinema, but nowhere has the impact been louder than within the director’s filmography.

What started out as a device has turned into a trademark, with each new title sparking a frenzied guessing game that, at the very least, builds plenty of hype. This was certainly the case with Trap; the big reveal in the trailer has everyone (us included) expecting a double bluff situation, with plenty of speculation over the real twist.

It’s become a gimmick of sorts, creating a Marmite situation but with three options; you either love it, hate it, or you started out a fan but grew weary circa 2008 (if you know, you know). Thankfully, those who fall into the former or the latter camps will enjoy Trap, a stripped back cat-and-mouse thriller elevated by tension, tunes, and Josh Hartnett in his Ted Bundy era. (Don’t worry, this review is spoiler-free.)

Silence of the Lambs at a Taylor Swift concert

“What if Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?” This was the question Shyamalan asked when pitching Trap, which gives you a rough idea of what to expect. A majority of its 105-minute runtime is set within the sold-out concert of Lady Raven, a fictional singer who is reminiscent of [insert generic pop star here], although the only resemblance to Silence of the Lambs is the presence of FBI agents.

There’s plenty of Swiftie-esque fangirling throughout, juxtaposed with the sinister plot unfolding behind the scenes. Don’t fret, though – we as the viewer have a backstage pass to everything that goes down.

As was revealed in the trailer, the concert is actually a ruse organized by the feds to capture a prolific, violent serial killer aptly nicknamed “The Butcher.” You can expect plenty more corniness where that came from, which, like Shyamalan’s other films, adds to the experience if you can embrace it – think of it like a B-movie script with A-list production.

You won’t find much in the way of B-movie brutality, however. For a film about a serial killer, Trap feels markedly PG, making me wish Shyamalan had leaned into these elements a little more. But in its place are Hitchcockian levels of tension; as the killer and the FBI one-up the other, you can’t help but sympathize with the antagonist, reverse-horror style. This back and forth can be so frustrating it’s bordering on comical at times, but undeniably fun to watch.

A lot of effort has been put into the stage production itself, which unfolds in real-time. Shyamalan directed an entire concert and it pays off. If pop is your thing, Trap is worth seeing on the big screen for this reason alone.

Warner Bros. Saleka Shyamalan gives an incredible performance as Lady Raven

M. Night’s daughter Saleka Shyamalan, a singer herself, is often involved in the soundtracks of her father’s productions, but for the new movie she composed, performed, and produced 14 genuinely catchy tunes, while also taking on the acting role of Lady Raven. Though some might scream “nepo baby,” this woman has talent and it’s on full display here.

Josh Hartnett in his Ted Bundy era

But the scene-stealer here is Josh Hartnett. As a fan of his 00s movies, his renaissance has been gratifying to see play out. Oppenheimer Josh was great, Black Mirror Josh was better, but now we get to see him in his Ted Bundy era, and wow, does it work a treat.

On the surface, he’s just doting father Cooper taking his daughter Riley to the concert as a reward for good grades. Like we saw with Zac Efron (quite literally thanks to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), his boy next door charm shines through when it needs to, making his arc wholly convincing. But it’s the micro-expressions; the little teases of sinister urges bubbling away beneath the surface that really bring on the chills.

Warner Bros. Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue bring their A-game

And he’s far from the only cast member bringing their A-game. Ariel Donoghue gives a standout performance as “Swiftie” (Raven-ie?) Riley. Even if some of her actions are at odds with reality, it’s said corniness of the script rather than Donoghue’s conviction. The same can be said for Saleka’s talking parts.

The third act loses its footing somewhat, with a flurry of mini-twists causing veritable whiplash. This sequence of events, while exciting, feels overly packed and slightly dilutes the impact of each individual twist. That being said, Trap never asks too much of its audience. It’s an entertaining enough thriller, and one of Shyamalan’s better entries of late.

Trap review verdict: 3/5

This isn’t the kind of Shyamalan film that you’ll be gagging to watch again and again, nor will it have you unpacking the details with your friends as soon as you leave the theater. But that’s arguably a good thing. It’s almost felt like Shyamalan’s been trapped in a conundrum of his own making, resulting in convoluted shadows of his former success stories.

Mercifully, Trap succeeds in its simplicity, delivering an effective, tense thriller with a strong premise and enough surprises to make for an entertaining ride.

Trap landed in US cinemas on August 2 and in UK cinemas on August 9. For more fresh content, check out the movies heading to streaming this month, as well as the TV shows to add to your watchlist.