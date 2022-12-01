Transformers Rise of the Beasts: Release window, trailer, cast, plot & more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Here is everything we know about the upcoming seventh installment in the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts.

Transformers, once a collection of toys and a cartoon from the 90s, has now spawned a massive and successful film franchise over the last decade and a half.

While the main series concluded in 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight, it has also led to the Bumblbee prequel starring Hailee Steinfeld.

A second prequel called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, was announced with fans hoping it might be related to the iconic Beast Wars line of Transformers from the 80s and 90s. Here is everything we know so far.

No confirmed release date has been announced, but the first trailer confirmed that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will come to theaters in June 2023.

Is there a trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

The first trailer for the upcoming Rise of the Beasts was released on December 1, 2022. You can watch the full trailer below:

Who is cast in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

Most of the human and voice actors from the first series are not confirmed to return for Rise of the Beasts. However, Peter Cullen will lend his iconic voice to Optimus Prime yet again.

The human acting cast is quite small, with only Anthony Ramos as Noah and Dominique Fishback as Elena being confirmed roles.

As far as the voice cast goes, in addition to Cullen, Pete Davidson joins the Autobots as Mirage, along with Liza Koshy as Arcee and Cristo Fernandez as Wheeljack.

The newly-introduced faction, the Maximals, will be led by Optimus Primal, voiced by Ron Perlman. Along with Perlman, David Sobolov and Michelle Yeoh round out the voice cast as Rhinox and Airazor, respectively.

The antagonist Terracons will feature the voices of Peter Dinklage as leader Scourge, Michaela Jae Rodriguez as Nightbird, and Sobolov will also lend his voice to the Terracon Battletrap.

What is the plot of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

In an interview with USA Today, director Steven Caple Jr. confirmed that this movie will be adapting the 1990s cartoon Beast Wars.

The battle of the Autobots and Decepticons will be replaced by a “different breed” of Transformers with the descendants of these two factions – the Maximals and Terracons – fighting for dominance during the 1990s.