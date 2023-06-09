Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr has teased a major crossover that could transform the Transformers movies into an MCU-scale universe.

As the seventh Transformers live-action movie, Rise of the Beasts sees Autobots joining forces with a number of Maximals from the Beast Wars series, as they duke it out to save the universe from the planet-munching behemoth Unicron and his Terrorcon cronies.

Although Rattrap doesn’t make his entrance, a number of fan fave Maximals get their live-action debut, including Optimus Primal, Airazor, Cheetor, and Rhinox.

But, the biggest reveal of all arrives right at the end of the film. Before we get into it, here is your fair warning: Major spoilers ahead for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director teases major crossover

Once the battle is settled and the human characters of Rise of the Beasts return to Brooklyn, Noah heads to a job interview – little does he realize that he’s being headhunted by none other than G.I. Joe.

Both Transformers and G.I. Joe are iconic Hasbro toy lines, with the shocking reveal teasing a Hasbro Cinematic Universe crossover in the future. Caple Jr elaborated on what this could entail in an exclusive chat with Dexerto, discussing how he would want to veer away from the G.I. Joe characters depicted in the previous live-action films.

On whether he’d be up for helming a Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover, the filmmaker said: “I would love to be involved. It’s definitely one of the reasons why I had pitched it to the studio, for this organization to be part of this crossover.”

But, if the project does get the greenlight and Caple Jr takes over, we might not be seeing the same characters as G.I. Joe movies Rise of the Cobra and Retaliation, which include Duke (Channing Tatum), Snake Eyes (Ray Park), Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), Heavy Duty (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and Lady Jaye (Adrianne Palicki), to name a few.

“I feel like there’s a lot of characters in the franchise, specifically the Joes, that have not been explored,” he added. “So I feel like there’s just new voices and new personalities that we could bring into the fold that can still keep that level of action and entertainment up, and give for a great story.”

Caple Jr said his crossover idea is “not connected to anything… yet, in terms of the other Joe films,” before adding: “But I feel like if we don’t, then it kind of leaves the door open for us to try new things.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage of the movie below:

