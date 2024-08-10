Toy Story 5 is already being accused of this major plot hole

D23 has revealed countless updates about the upcoming slate of Disney movies, and a big Toy Story 5 update has fans wondering why one character has returned.

Toy Story 5 has been in development for a while, whether fans want it or not. The animated movie series has now gone through two emotional endings with Toy Story 3 and 4, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from working on another sequel.

Andrew Stanton, confirmed director for the new movie, revealed the plot for the upcoming Disney flick, saying: “In all the Toy Story films, above anything else, the job of the toys is to be there for their kids.

Article continues after ad

“And in Toy Story 5, the toys’ jobs get exponentially harder when our toys have to go head-to-head with what our kids are obsessed with today: electronics.”

So, Toy Story 5 is set to be a tale of toys vs. tech. Alongside the news came a first-look at the art of the movie, featuring the famous toys staring at their kid, who’s playing on an iPad.

Article continues after ad

While the shift to focus on technology is a big deal for the franchise, many fans are too distracted with one major plot hole this introduces. That being: why is Woody back?

Article continues after ad

As one X user wrote: “Now how the f**k is the cowboy back there.” Another added: “But…didn’t the last…why is Woody here.”

“So y’all made me cry over Woody & Buzz in 4 for no f**king reason?” one pointed out. “Why are they all back together?” asked another.

“Mind you Toy Story 4 ended with Woody leaving his family behind to live a child-free life with Bo Peep. Now the first look of TS5 shows Woody is back with the gang, no Bo Peep in sight, and the trash fork is back. We’ve lost the plot so bad,” said one comment.

Article continues after ad

Those who remember the ending of Toy Story 4 will be aware of the fact that Woody did in fact ditch his life as a child’s toy to live on the road with Bo Peep. It was a bittersweet ending, with Woody having to say goodbye to Buzz, Jessie, and the like.

Article continues after ad

Toy Story 5 will arrive in theaters on June 19, 2026, at which point we’ll learn how and why everyone’s favorite animated cowboy is back in the saddle.

Article continues after ad

Until then, check out other Disney releases to come, like Moana 2 and Frozen 3. Don’t miss our Inside Out 2 review to see what we thought of the newest movie in their collection! You can also check out the rest of the D23 schedule to see what else is being announced.