TommyInnit slams Minecraft movie for not featuring him over one past comment

Popular YouTuber and Minecraft star TommyInnit lashed out at production for the game’s live-action film, saying one remark he made effectively blasted him from being a “featured creator” for the movie.

The Minecraft Movie is set to release in theaters on April 4, 2025 — but the film is already facing criticism thanks to its debut trailer, leaving fans disappointed in the CGI and Jack Black being cast as Steve in yet another major video game role.

Article continues after ad

Now another complaint is being made about the movie after YouTube star TommyInnit claimed he’d been effectively blacklisted from being a “featured creator” in the flick due to a comment he supposedly made in the past.

“All I did was say ‘I get lesbians’ one time and now, I’m ‘not an eligible creator’ for the Minecraft Movie,” the YouTuber tweeted on November 20.

Tommy’s tweet came in response to a photo of fellow Minecraft YouTubers DanTDM, LDShadowLady, Mumbo Jumbo, and Aphmau on set for the game’s film adaptation with Hollywood A-Listers Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

TommyInnit’s comments can be traced back to a live stream in 2021, where he discussed his sexuality and said that he “understands” lesbians.

“It’s not a joke!” he exclaimed. “It’s true, I do. I get it. I resonate. You know? I get them. And I don’t get a lot of people, but I’m on the same wavelength with them. We’ve got quite a clear thing in common.”

He took another shot at the movie in a quote-retweet of its November 19 trailer, which similarly received mixed reactions, saying: “Don’t wanna be in it anyway.”

Article continues after ad

While Tommy is more than likely joking, his exclusion from the Minecraft movie comes as a shock to fans, given his history in the game’s scene.

“The Minecraft Movie standards are stricter than Harvard admissions,” one netizen joked.

“They heard about Vapely,” another replied, referencing the YouTuber’s parody of Logan Paul’s Lunchly kit.

Article continues after ad

“Do they know who you are?? You’re TommyInnit, DUKE of the DREAMSMP!” yet another argued.

It might be just as well that Tommy isn’t featured in the Minecraft Movie, as fans are already predicting the film will be a “massive flop” despite producer Torfi Frans Olaffsson assuring fans that the actual CGI will look “nothing like” what’s in the trailers.