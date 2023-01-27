Tomb Raider TV series coming to Amazon from No Time to Die writer

Fleabag creator and No Time to Die writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is helming a Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon Prime.

The Tomb Raider brand has undergone a tremendous amount of change in the last decade. In 2013, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics introduced fans to a newer, somewhat grittier version of Lara Croft’s classic tale.

Notably, the rebooted game series inspired a live-action film from MGM and Warner Bros., with Alicia Vikander assuming the role of the eponymous character.

Publisher Square Enix’s recent sale of the Tomb Raider IP to Embracer Group has the brand on yet another new path. And the same holds true for the property’s TV and film rights, given Amazon’s multibillion-dollar MGM acquisition in 2022.

Amazon eyes Tomb Raider TV series from No Time to Die writer

The Hollywood Reporter has heard from sources that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will develop a Tomb Raider TV show for Amazon.

Reportedly, the No Time to Die scribe is penning scripts for the series as part of her recently renewed deal with the streaming giant.

While Phoebe Waller-Bridge has no plans to star in the project, she will executive produce alongside Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt, Amazon’s former heads of comedy and drama and overall deals, respectively. Amazon has yet to corroborate any of the above details.

Embracer Group Tomb Raider (2013)

Unfortunately, Tomb Raider faithful may want to temper their expectations, considering the brand’s recent multimedia history.

For one, the Alicia Vikander-starring sequel fell to the cutting room floor following the Amazon/MGM deal. Meanwhile, talk of Netflix’s animated Tomb Raider TV series featuring Hayley Atwell has essentially evaporated.

Here’s to hoping the Amazon show does get an honest chance, though. If anything, longtime fans of the seminal adventure franchise could use a win.