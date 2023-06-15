Tom Holland has a group chat with Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire called “Spider Boys”

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has revealed that the group chat he has with fellow Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield is called the “Spider Boys” and that the three have grown close since working together for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Arguably one of the biggest movies of 2021 was Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie took the world by storm by bringing back both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The two older Spider-Man actors teamed up with Holland to take down multiple villains from across the three different iterations of the character. After the release of the movie, Holland confirmed that the three actors have created a group chat and have stayed in touch.

However, he has now revealed what the name of the group chat is and for fans, it is a cute and funny nod to their connection through the character of Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures/Disney Spider-Man: No Way Home was a massive hit with Marvel fans

As first covered by The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland reflected on the “unique” bond he has created with Maguire and Garfield following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland reveals the name of the Spider-Man actor’s group chat

“Myself, Andrew, Tobey—we have this amazing bond as three people who have been through something that is so unique that we really are like brothers,” Holland began. “We have a great group chat, and we catch up every now and then. It’s called the Spider-Boys.”

While it is yet to be confirmed if Maguire or Garfield will don the Spider-Man suit again, there are heavy rumors that they will be back at some point in the future. Either in cameo roles for a big team up fill such as The Avengers or even in their own new solo movies.

However, Holland is expected to be back as Peter Parker, with a whole new trilogy of Spider-Man films confirmed to be on the way.

