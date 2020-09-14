Tom Holland explains why Uncharted movie is "everything he dreamed"

While the Uncharted movie was in development hell for more than a decade, production is finally underway and Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland has explained why it’s a “dream” for fans of the franchise.

Video game movie adaptations rarely live up to expectations, though the Uncharted flick is looking to buck the trend. After a decade of setbacks, droves of directors joining and leaving the project, and countless celebrities in talks to portray Nathan Drake, production is now in full swing.

Tom Holland is the leading man as Naughty Dog’s treasure hunting epic is set to hit the silver screen on July 16, 2021. Best known for his recent work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as everyone’s favorite webslinger, Holland has been hard at work on set since July 15.

Two months later and the British actor has been put through the ringer during production. Despite being bruised and exhausted from his work on set, Holland recently booted up an Instagram livestream and explained why the movie is a dream come true for himself, and long-term franchise fans.

Day one #uncharted

“How’s filming going?” A fan asked at the start of his September 13 broadcast. While early footage was captured towards the beginning of 2020, the ongoing global crisis has slowed production considerably. Regardless, Holland appeared to be in good spirits during the stream.

“Filming is going so well,” he said. “The film is everything I ever dreamed it would be. I was such a huge fan of the games and it’s been going so well.”

At 24 years of age, Holland is stepping into the role of a younger Drake than what we saw throughout the video games. Uncharted 3 featured a key flashback sequence that showed his first meeting with Victor Sullivan. With Mark Wahlberg stepping into the shoes of Sully, this crucial moment appears to be the focal point of the first cinematic adaptation.

While the narrative seems to be a treat, according to Holland, production has been quite physical. “I do have the biggest bruise of all time on my leg,” he joked. “It’s in a bit of a revealing area for Instagram live but it’s a glorious bruise.”

The relevant section begins at the 1:10 mark below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:39am PDT

Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle are all lined up for roles in the movie, though there’s no telling who they portray just yet. Perhaps new villains or new companions are on the way seeing as there’s been no confirmation on fan favorites such as Eddy Raja or even Elena Fisher.

The blockbuster adaptation has seen its fair share of setbacks over the years. However, it’s still pushing forward with a July 16, 2021 release date, for now.