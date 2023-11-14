Tom Hiddleston won’t rule out Loki return & Thor reunion

After the events of Loki Season 2’s finale, Tom Hiddleston has said it’d be “unwise” to rule out reprising the role – and that could include a reunion with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Loki and Thor last saw each other in the opening sequence of Avengers: Endgame, with the trickster handing the tesseract over to Thanos, pledging his “undying fidelity”, before trying to kill him – and failing, brutally.

The Great Titan picked him up like a toy and snapped his neck, before dropping his corpse in front of his shackled brother. After beating death twice, this was really it for the God of Mischief – until Endgame, where a timey-wimey mishap led to the 2012 version of Loki escaping the Avengers’ grasp before he was taken to Asgard for prosecution.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I assure you, brother… the Sun will shine on us again,” were the last words spoken between the two brothers, but MCU fans are still waiting.

Tom Hiddleston addresses possible Loki return and Thor reunion

In a new interview with Comic Book, Hiddleston was asked if he’ll return as Loki after the Season 2 finale, which seemed to “close the book” on the character’s journey.

“It’s so hard because I’ll be completely honest with you… I have at least twice in my life said goodbye,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, ‘Thank you so much. It’s been like the role of a lifetime,’ and they’ve written notes back saying, ‘Come and see us anytime. You’re always part of the family. We’re always here. You’ve given us so much and tears have been shared.’ So I think I’d be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Wherever Loki slots back into the MCU’s story (Secret Wars is the likeliest candidate), fans are keen to see the Asgardian brothers together again. Thor never saw what Loki became: the hero he believed he could be – not just a god on a throne, but his equal.

Article continues after ad

“I think both Thor and Loki have had to excavate and analyze the past and who they feel they really are and what they really want,” Hiddleston continued.

“But what’s interesting about family as well, this is just me thinking about it, is sometimes it will be difficult to let go of the preconception of who they used to be. Loki might be expecting Thor to behave in a certain way or be a certain way. Thor might be expecting Loki to be a certain way. So I think initially it would be really confusing, but also they’d been apart for a long time, and no doubt they’ve been objects in each other’s mind. And so yeah, I think I wonder what a reunion would likely be, we’ll see.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can find out more about Season 3 here and check out our other coverage below:

Loki Season 2 ending explained | Why Loki finale doesn’t have a post-credits scene | Loki Season 2 finale review | Loki Season 2 cast & characters | When does Loki Season 2 take place? | Who Is Ouroboros in Loki? | What happened to Renslayer in the finale? | Is Loki now the God of Stories in the MCU? | What is Yggdrasil? Multiverse tree explained | How a line in Loki sets up the future of the MCU | Is Loki the most powerful MCU character?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.