Tom Cruise’s most underrated thrillers just dropped on Netflix for Reacher fans

If you can’t wait for Reacher Season 3, two of Tom Cruise’s most underrated movies have just been added to Netflix – but be warned, it’s a divisive role.

Cruise has produced some of the best action movies ever made, and doesn’t have many stinkers to his name. The Mummy is the most notable example, a botched launch of an ill-fated cinematic universe that died on release.

There’s a couple of others (Losin’ It and Lions for Lambs, specifically), but for the most part, he’s maintained an incredible level of quality.

Article continues after ad

However, in 2012, his first film with Christopher McQuarrie as director proved to be controversial among fans: Jack Reacher.

Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher movies are on Netflix now

Here’s the thing: Reacher, as described by Lee Childs, doesn’t look anything like Cruise. He’s supposed to be 6’5″, blonde, absolutely jacked, and have hands like dinner plates.

Nevertheless, despite readers’ apprehension about the movie, it’s pretty good. Cruise embodied the essence of the character, rather than just his physical attributes (Alan Ritchson is still the best, though).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first movie was intended to set up a franchise, but those plans changed after its underperformance at the box office ($218 million) and mixed reviews (64% on Rotten Tomatoes). Instead, we got one sequel: Never Go Back.

Both entries adapt specific novels, with the first following Reacher as he tries to track down a sniper behind a mass shooting, and the second seeing him evade the authorities with a spy accused of treason (Cobie Smulders).

They also boast superb action sequences; if you aren’t convinced, just search “Jack Reacher bar fight” on YouTube. Coming between the likes of the Mission: Impossible movies and Top Gun: Maverick, they seem to have been forgotten – and now you can watch them both on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

We’ve also got the lowdown on what’s happening with Reacher Season 3, and you can check out other new movies hitting cinemas this month.