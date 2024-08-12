Tom Cruise’s crazy Olympics selfie has horror fans saying the same thing

If there’s a crazy stunt to be performed, Tom Cruise is first in line to do it. He even took a snap during the Olympics closing ceremony, but it’s reminded horror fans of something else.

The Olympics feels like it’s been on TV for a lifetime, as well as just beginning, but last night (August 11) saw the official closing ceremony… with a few surprises in store.

Paris’ final farewell saw the Olympic flag delivered to its new home of Los Angeles in preparation for the 2028 games – and it was transported to the Hollywood Hills by none other than Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise.

Article continues after ad

As the most committed action movie star in the game, it made sense for him to jump off of stadiums, planes, and buildings for the cause. But horror movie fans have picked up on something else: Cruise took a selfie before kicking off his jaw-dropping stunts… and it’s giving Trap vibes.

Article continues after ad

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie hit theaters on August 9, following a serial killer trying to leave a packed arena gig that’s been set up as a trap to catch him… and Cruise’s photos look eerily similar to the new film.

Article continues after ad

“He’s about to find out this whole concert’s a trap,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

A second weighed in, “If it’s anything like the movie he doesn’t have to worry because apparently getting shot by two tasers at the same time has zero effect.”

“Tom Cruise would’ve definitely played that part in the 2000s though,” a third agreed.

From there, the memes continued, with fans putting stills from the new movie side by side with clips of Cruise scaling the stadium ceiling before arriving to take the Olympic flag from the French delegation.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, the two scenes couldn’t have been more different in real life. In Trap, Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is also known as “The Butcher” – not a spoiler, we learn this in the trailer – and is in a race against the FBI to find a way out of the arena.

Article continues after ad

Like Cruise, Cooper initially comes off as likable to everyone he meets, which allows him to get away with an escape plan right under their noses.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly if I had to choose between Tom Cruise and Cooper as who I think is most likely to be a serial killer I’d probably pick Tom Cruise – even after seeing Trap,” another fan stated.

Trap is in cinemas now. You can check out why the trailer doesn’t spoil the movie’s ending, why Shyamalan hasn’t read any of your theories, and more new movies streaming this month.