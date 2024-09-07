Tom Cruise’s best action movie just dropped on Netflix – and it’s not Mission Impossible

When it comes to Tom Cruise and action, you might be more inclined to think of Ethan Hunt scaling a building before anything else – but with its latest addition, Netflix knows what’s up.

Yes, Tom Cruise‘s tenure as Ethan Hunt is a major contributor to the art of the action movie. But his talents aren’t exclusive to the IMF, as proven with the underrated sci-fi hit, Edge of Tomorrow.

Taking place in an alternate future wherein most of Europe has been taken over by an alien race, Cruise plays Major William Cage, an officer who becomes trapped in a time loop as he attempts to defeat the invaders in the ongoing war.

Article continues after ad

Released in 2014, the time travel flick was a hit with audiences, critics, and a box office success. At 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s also one of Cruise’s highest-rated non-Mission: Impossible movies on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures

As of today (September 7), Edge of Tomorrow is now available on Netflix. The streaming service has a whole slate of new movies joining this month, but Edge of Tomorrow is most certainly worth checking out if you’re in the mood for time-travelling antics, alien battles, and some pretty impressive push-ups.

Article continues after ad

Even a decade after the movie was released, fans are still dubbing it as one of Cruise’s best.

As one X user wrote: “Edge of Tomorrow is such a high point for Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, such a masterclass in structure and pacing. Sci-fi action with this level of breezy, brainy confidence is always a gift, but this one’s uncommonly poignant and playful in equal measure; already a classic.”

“Edge of Tomorrow is such a f**king GOAT BANGER of a movie, honestly. So good,” said another.

Article continues after ad

A third said: “Edge of Tomorrow is fantastic! One of Tom Cruise’s best films and performances!”

Article continues after ad

Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson. After you get stuck in, find out what’s going on with Top Gun 3, Mission: Impossible 8, and check out all the best war movies to watch now.