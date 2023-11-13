Timothee Chalamet’s “disgusting” SNL skit slammed for Hamas joke

Timothee Chalamet is facing backlash after hosting the latest Saturday Night Live episode, with viewers branding his Hamas joke “disgusting”.

The Wonka star appeared as the host of SNL on November 11, where he broke into song to the tune of ‘Pure Imagination’, taking a jab at actors now being able to indulge in some “shameless self-promotion” after the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As well as promoting his upcoming movie as the titular chocolate maker, Chalamet used his tune to joke about Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as Dune: Part Two – and there’s even an AI dig to boot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But while many viewers enjoyed Chalamet’s skits, one has caused outrage online.

Timothee Chalamet’s “disgusting” SNL skit criticized for Hamas joke

In a bit with Please Don’t Destroy, Chalamet pretended to be a man who wants to die by suicide by jumping off a building. The comedy group urges him to rethink, asking if there’s anything he cares about.

“I guess. It’s my music,” Chalamet responds. When he plays a few of his tunes, it’s not great – but they agree to share his music to convince him to live. When they ask for his Instagram username, Chalamet’s character responds: “It’s Hamas, H-a-m-a-s.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, dude, I’m not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram,” Martin Herlihy says. The joke hasn’t gone down too well with some, who are angry that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war was used by SNL for a joke.

Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote: “Making jokes about an ongoing genocide? When people are actually dying every single second of the day? So f*cking disgusting these people are sick f*ck Timothée Chalamet f*ck snl.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Absolutely disgusting! Chalamet has really shown us his true colors this year and they’re not as pretty as he looks,” said another.

Article continues after ad

A third added: “This is such a low blow. This is not a joke people. The current mass genoci- of our Palest- brothers & sisters are not something for you to make a skit & laugh about. Disgusting piece of sh*t you.”

“F*ck Timothee Chalamet and FUCK everyone at SNL for trying to make light of a very serious and dark situation,” commented a fourth. “I can’t believe that was even written and no one tried to stop it. Disgusting.”

Article continues after ad

SNL and Chalamet are yet to officially respond to the backlash.

For more TV and movie coverage, hit the links below:

Article continues after ad

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3