Timothee Chalamet set for Bob Dylan encore sooner than you’d think

Timothée Chalamet may have cut his teeth as Bob Dylan on A Complete Unknown’s cinematic folk circuit, but it looks like he’s already set for an encore.

Chalamet wowed fans with his transition into the countercultural icon and onetime American folk hero Bob Dylan. A good part of the ample praise the star received wasn’t just because of his physical transformation into Dylan, but because of his ability to capture the singer’s unique vocal cadence.

Article continues after ad

The film has been out since late 2024, but we’ve already gotten news on his encore. He’ll be taking another turn as Dylan in a pretty surprising way.

Live from New York, it’s Chalamet as Bob Dylan!

Variety show mainstay Saturday Night Live shared the first hosts of its 2025 return, with Timothée Chalamet announced as both host and musical guest on January 25, 2025.

Searchlight Pictures

Chalamet has hosted SNL twice before, in December 2020 and November 2023 (alongside a cameo in April 2021), but this marks the first time the star has appeared as the show’s musical guest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chalamet himself sang original renditions of each of Dylan’s songs covered in the film (alongside musical accompaniment on harmonica and guitar). On SNL, he’s expected to perform as Bob Dylan (according to Deadline). It hasn’t been announced which songs from Dylan’s catalog will be included.

Only 41 people have been both host and musical guests on the same night, with the last non-professional singer being Deion Sanders’s turn on Feb. 18, 1995 (the others being Lily Tomlin, Desi Arnaz, and Gary Busey according to THR).

Article continues after ad

Bob Dylan himself appeared only once on SNL, on its October 20, 1979 episode (Eric Idle hosting). He performed three songs: Gotta Serve Somebody, I Believe In You, and When You Gonna Wake Up? It’s unclear if the elusive icon will make an appearance. It’s certainly plausible, but as anyone who watched A Complete Unknown can tell you, Dylan only does what he wants.