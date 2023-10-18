Timothee Chalamet says Armie Hammer allegations urged him to do cannibal movie

Timothee Chalamet has broken his silence over the Armie Hammer allegations, saying that they urged him to take part in a cannibal movie he starred in last year.

He’s one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood right now, having appeared in Dune, Interstellar, Lady Bird, The King, and he’s taken on the lead role in the upcoming Wonka.

Timothée Chalamet’s career reached new heights with the arrival of Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 drama-romance Call Me By Your Name, in which he starred as a teen who falls in love with a grad student named Oliver, played by Armie Hammer.

But the perception of the film changed in 2021, when Hammer became the subject of a number of sexual abuse allegations. Chalamet didn’t comment on the situation – until now. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Timothee Chalamet had to do Bones and All after Armie Hammer allegations

In a new interview with GQ, Timothée Chalamet opened up about the allegations against Armie Hammer, which arose at around the same time as he was announced to star in Guadagnino’s cannibal romance-horror movie Bones and All.

In 2021, Hammer was accused of rape and sexual abuse by a number of women. The actor denied the claims and avoided charges in a case brought against him. The 2022 docu-series House of Hammer explores the various accusations, including alleged direct messages in which he is portrayed as engaging in violent sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

Courtney Vucekovich, one of the women who came forward, claims that Hammer texted her, “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.” In the documentary, she also details a handwritten note in which he wrote: “I am going to bite the f*ck out of you.”

Considering these allegations were in the media at the same time Bones and All was in production, Chalamet told the outlet: “I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?”

There were fake news reports at the time suggesting the movie was inspired by the news about Hammer. “It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this,” explained Chalamet. “Because this is actually based on a book.”

Discussing how the controversy made him feel, the actor “reluctantly” said: “I don’t know. These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

