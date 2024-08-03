Time Bandits release schedule: When is Episode 5 out?

Time Bandits takes the thieving time-hoppers onto the small screen in a new Apple TV+ show.

Based on the 1981 Terry Gilliam adventure movie, the Apple TV+ show comes from the mind of Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, and Taika Waititi. A mix of fantasy, adventure, and sci-fi, Time Bandits arrived in 2024 to positive reviews.

Although Season 2 hasn’t been given the go-ahead just yet, Season 1 has so far been praised as a lighthearted family adventure. As such, it deserves to be on your radar as one of the more fantastical TV shows out now.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Time Bandits release schedule, including the synopsis of each episode and where you can watch it all.

Time Bandits Episodes 5 and 6 both release on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 on Apple TV+.

Episodes 5 and 6 will visit two completely different time periods, with 5 going back to Georgian times, and 6 seeing the gang attempt to steal from the world’s richest man.

Release schedule

Time Bandits releases two episodes every Wednesday until the season finale on August 21, 2024.

Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Kevin Haddock’ – Wednesday, July 24, 2024 A boy struggles to make the most of everyday life – until a bumbling gang of thieves lands in his bedroom.

Season 1 Episode 2: ‘Mayan’ – Wednesday, July 24, 2024 On a whirlwind journey to ancient Mexico, Kevin and the Bandits take part in a feast. Pure Evil sends huntress Fianna on a quest.

Season 1 Episode 3: ‘Medieval’ – Wednesday, July 31, 2024 The Bandits pose as dragon slayers in England and feel the wrath of a wicked sheriff. Saffron embarks on her own search for answers.

Season 1 Episode 4: ‘Prohibition’ – Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Kevin and the Bandits run for their lives during New York’s Harlem Renaissance. Saffron and an ally work to outwit enemies in Japan.

Season 1 Episode 5: ‘Georgian’ – Wednesday, August 7, 2024 While searching for Kevin’s home, the Bandits cross paths with Casanova and the Earl of Sandwich. Penelope is challenged to a duel.

Season 1 Episode 6: ‘Mansa Mansa’ – Wednesday, August 7, 2024 The Bandits scour the desert for a missing member and hatch a plan to rob history’s richest man. Widgit delves into the mysteries of the Map.

Season 1 Episode 7: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Season 1 Episode 8: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Season 1 Episode 9: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Season 1 Episode 10: ‘TBC’ – Wednesday, August 21, 2024

How to watch Time Bandits

Time Bandits streams exclusively on Apple TV+.

The streaming service is the only place you can catch the series, and you’ll need a subscription to watch.

If you’re looking to watch the original 1981 movie, then you can stream it on Max right now.

