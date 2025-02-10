Thunderbolts Super Bowl trailer just solved one of the biggest Marvel mysteries

Thanks to the Super Bowl trailer slate, Marvel fans can rest assured they’ll now be getting answers to one of the most ongoing mysteries in the upcoming movie, Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts isn’t far away at this point, and once Captain America: Brave New World has been and gone, this ragtag group of antiheroes will be the next big team on the screen.

The new movie (arriving on May 2) will follow Yelena, Bucky, Red Guardian and co. as they band together to take down a new threat. Think Suicide Squad, but in the MCU.

The trailer gave us some ’80s tunes and our first look at Sentry, but it also revealed the answer to a much-debated question in the fandom: what happened to the Avengers Tower?

Thunderbolts confirms what happened to Avengers Tower

Ever since the Avengers moved out of Tony Stark’s signature skyscraper, Marvel fans have been wondering what would happen to this prime piece of real estate.

The biggest theory going was that it would be used by the Fantastic Four, becoming the Baxter Building instead. (With the demolished ‘A’ looking somewhat like a ‘4’, this idea made a lot of sense.)

But now, the newest Thunderbolts trailer released during the Super Bowl has given us our first look at the repurposed building, which is now owned by Val:

“Val” is Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the Director of the CIA, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the new movie.

Although this answers a long-running question, not everyone is happy with the result. Clearly, a lot of fans had their hearts set on the Fantastic Four connection.

“We could’ve had the Fantastic Four in this building and now we have ‘Val,'” one X comment said. Another wrote, “Man, I was hoping for the Baxter building or sumn.”

A third added, “Massive downgrade. I’d rather it be demolished than let ‘Val’ have it.”

“The original tower felt more unique and…well, superhero-y,” said another. One user wrote, “I’m sorry Avengers Tower is still the best Marvel landmark to me and I’m still so sad to see it gone.”

Thunderbolts arrives in theaters on May 2, 2025. Until then, check out all the other upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. You can also keep tabs on Avengers: Doomsday, and find out why Marvel’s new Fantastic Four will finally get something right.