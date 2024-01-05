“Thrilling” HBO hit returns with flawless Rotten Tomatoes score

One of HBO’s most beloved series is making its return this month, opening to a flawless debut score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As far as quality TV goes, HBO isn’t shy of making a great hit. As well as the shocking peaks and pits of Succession, shows such as The White Lotus and House of the Dragon are also routinely feeling the love.

While fans have a hefty wait in store for most of the channel’s upcoming slate, one show is about to make a rather spectacular comeback, judging by early reviews.

In fact, those reviews have gone down so well that the HBO program has already hit the hallowed 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Incredible” HBO hit returns with flawless Rotten Tomatoes score

HBO show True Detective Season 4, officially titled True Detective: Night Country, has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a flawless 100% score.

According to its official synopsis, the fourth installment follows Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in their role as detectives searching for eight Alaskan scientists who’ve vanished without a trace.

The HBO series is due to begin airing on January 14, 2024, meaning its current Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t factoring in audience opinion just yet – though starts out on a high after just 22 reviews.

Hoai-Tran Bui of Inverse described the new series as “The most thrilling and invigorating season of the show since its first.”

Julian Roman of MovieWeb agreed “True Detective: Night Country returns to the quality of its superb first season, delivering a sinister odyssey of brutal murders in a frozen, unforgiving setting. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are riveting protagonists.”

Benji Wilson at Daily Telegraph added, “Due regard is paid to the Alaskan Native cultures, too, all adding to that classic True Detective feeling of being hurled headlong into an environment that you don’t understand and that doesn’t want you there either.”

Over on social media, the hype for the HBO series clearly extends beyond the realm of Rotten Tomatoes.

“Sheeeessshhh!! That’s big time! Can’t wait to check it out,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter, with another adding “It is the best-reviewed entry in the franchise, even higher than season 1.”

“This is what happens when you put a bunch of talented women together,” a third chimed in.

True Detective Season 4 returns on January 14.

