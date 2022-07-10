Thor: Love & Thunder star Natalie Portman says final cut had to remove “full planets”

Philip Trahan . 2 hours ago

Natalie Portman recently gave an interview about her work in the latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, and scenes that ended up on the cutting room floor.

The next entry in the MCU is finally here as Thor: Love and Thunder takes the loveable Asgardian hero on an adventure across the galaxy with some familiar faces.

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster makes a heroic return in Love and Thunder, now wielding Thor’s previous weapon Mjolnir.

Now, in a recent interview Portman discussed the elements of the film that unfortunately got left on the cutting room floor, including “full planets” that didn’t make it into the final movie.

Natalie Portman discusses cut content from Thor: Love and Thunder

The interview comes by way of publication Collider, where Steve ‘Frosty’ Weintraub sat down with the Love and Thunder actress to talk about her experience working with director Taika Waititi and returning to the MCU.

When asked about the deleted scenes that Portman was sad to see left behind she responded that the “joy and the sorrow of a Taika Waititi project” is the amount of great content that has to be cut.

“And it like inevitably means that incredible, hilarious, moving comedy and drama ends up not there. So, there’s a lot. I mean, there’s full planets that are not there anymore.”

Portman isn’t the first Thor star who’s commented on the original cut of the film, with Chris Hemsworth also claiming the original four-hour cut was “batsh*t crazy” and that it was “like a Monty Python sketch.”

When asked about whether these scenes may ever see the light of day, Portman, unfortunately, didn’t have any definitive answers to give out.

“I pray that it’ll end up in like a DVD extra somewhere or that it comes out somewhere. Because I mean, yeah, it’s pretty remarkable stuff.”

While a director’s cut of Thor: Love and Thunder is fairly unlikely, the theatrical release certainly seems to have enough there to keep fans satisfied.