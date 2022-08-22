Thor: Love and Thunder Disney Plus release date announced

Thor: Love and Thunder will be coming to Disney Plus has revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be coming to the streaming service sooner you think.

Since flying into theaters on July 8, the fourth installment in the Thor franchise has been riding the Bifrost to a massive box office haul of over $730 million to date.

While it hasn’t been as well-received, critically, as its predecessor Thor: Ragnarok, fans have been praising the movie for its incredible art direction, incredible cameos, and heart-wrenching story of family.

But for those who haven’t been able to catch the adventures of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper) and more, Disney has finally announced when the movie will be coming to its streaming service.

That’s right, Thor: Love and Thunder will officially be coming to Disney Plus on September 8, 2022, as officially confirmed by Disney.

In no small coincidence, September 8 also happens to be Disney Plus Day, where the company will show off several other premieres, most notably the live-action Pinocchio that was teased during the Disney Plus Day tweet.

Along with the movie’s streaming release, fans can find an episode of Assembled for Thor: Love and Thunder that will take fans behind the scenes of the making of the movie, with interviews with the cast and crew.

Even though the latest fourth Thor movie may have left some disappointed that the film was more focused on cameos then a strong, foundational story, Marvel fans will no doubt want to feast their eyes on Thor: Love and Thunder from the comfort of their own homes.