“Best TV show” people have ever seen is on Netflix now

Netflix is pulling out all the stops when it comes to their back catalog, with the “best TV show” now featuring amongst its ranks.

Whether it’s acquiring popular titles or smashing out quality original series, Netflix is killing the game when it comes to bingeable content.

In recent weeks, titles such as Gyeongseong Creature and Squid Game: The Challenge have been huge hits, with Young Sheldon, Suits, and Yellowstone – in some territories – now joining the ranks.

As of this week, the “best TV show” has also now been added to the streaming platform, according to viewers.

This Is Us is streaming on Netflix now

Fans have cited This Is Us – which became available to watch on US Netflix on January 8, 2024 – as the “best TV show” of all time.

All six seasons of the program are currently available to watch, with the show originally airing on NBC from 2016-2022.

It stars the likes of Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Milo Ventimiglia, following siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall, who go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past.

“I have binge-watched every episode of This Is Us over the last week and I can honestly say it’s the greatest TV show I have ever seen,” Reddit user dbennett95 posted on the platform. “I have never been so emotionally invested in anything in my life than I am with this show. The acting is outstanding, the writing is phenomenal and the casting of every single character past and present has been fantastic.

“I have never seen a show that has felt more real than this one. Jack is by far one of my favorite TV characters of all time and his death was truly heartbreaking. Let me just say this. I don’t cry. I don’t cry at TV shows, I don’t cry at movies. I didn’t even cry when my grandfather passed away. This show has made me cry 4 times.”

“Gosh I couldn’t agree more with you!! I just feel so connected to this show and all the characters! I really do think it’s one of the best TV shows I’ve ever seen. It’s just so lively with the characters and they’re so dimensional. Often I find myself just viewing a TV show but I feel like I’m living in the world of the Pearsons with this show,” another user replied.

“I absolutely agree I’ve never been so connected to a show!!! Hand down the best show I’ve ever watched!!!” a third user agreed.

This Is Us currently has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 80%.

This Is Us is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read more of our Netflix coverage here, along with the hubs found below:

