These disturbing shows on Netflix make Baby Reindeer look “boring”

Despite its reputation, Netflix subscribers say Baby Reindeer isn’t the most disturbing show on the streaming service, not by a mile.

The supposedly true tale of a struggling comedian and his obsessive stalker shook the streaming service by its foundations when it was released earlier this year. It quickly became one of the most-watched TV shows on the platform, earning a reputation as the most shocking series around.

Indeed, Baby Reindeer has been dubbed as deeply upsetting thanks to its exploration of stalking and sexual assault. Its troubles have since leaked into reality, with Netflix currently battling a lawsuit instigated by the alleged “real-life” Martha.

But despite all this, Netflix subscribers say Baby Reindeer is merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to horrific content on the platform. On a Reddit thread discussing the most distressing shows it has to offer, some suggested that Baby Reindeer is actually pretty “boring” in the grand scheme of things.

“I don’t get it. It was kind of boring,” said one comment. “I couldn’t watch more than two episodes.”

“Don’t F**k With Cats is way worse,” said one user, referring to the true crime documentary.

Another agreed, adding: “The only crime documentary I wasn’t sure I’d actually make it through. I had to step out during the second ‘incident’, heard the meowing and just couldn’t do it.”

“If [Baby Reindeer] bothered you, Don’t F**k With Cats will be too much for you,” said another.

Others had different suggestions, including the Ryan Murphy series Dahmer. As one user wrote: “Dahmer was so disturbing. I love Evan Peters but that’s a show I could only get through once.”

Another wrote: “Baby Reindeer is goofy. It’s a dramatic show. It’s not a documentary. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez, on the other hand, was one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen, and I’m a big fan of true crime.”

“I Am a Stalker documentary is way more disturbing than Baby Reindeer,” another wrote.

