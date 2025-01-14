There’s only one way to see 2025’s most notorious found footage horror movie

A new found-footage movie is making waves in the horror community, as the film will only screen in cinemas, and therefore never drop on streaming.

Horror fans are always looking for the next big thing, like the micro-budget scares of Skinamarink, or the extreme slashing of Art the Clown in three Terrifier movies.

A new found footage flick titled It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This is filling that void at present, becoming one of the most talked-about horror movies of the moment, due to its unusual release pattern.

That’s because the team behind the film have vowed to only screen It Doesn’t Get Any Better in cinemas, and therefore never grant it a home entertainment release.

Why It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This will never go to streaming

While cutting a trailer for It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This, directors Nick Toti and Rachel Kempf added a disclaimer at the end of the teaser, stating: “The producers of this motion picture regretfully announce that It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This will never be released online. See it in theaters.” Which is how it all began.

“I’ve been making movies for 15 years now, and almost every single movie I’ve made has been released for free on the Internet, and nobody has paid any attention to any of them. Nobody’s cared about any of them,” Toti told Variety.

But that shifted when people heard about the disclaimer, as Toti explains: “With this one, it was like, ‘Well, this is horror, so already there’s like more of a built-in audience for it,’ which is a problem that pretty much every movie I’ve ever made has had. We know there’s found footage fans especially, so we know we can connect with those people.

“But we realized that there’s also a gimmick there, and it’s a gimmick that can be exploited. The movie getting really big was never the goal, but when the movie started getting more attention, there were certain sea change moments for us.”

The duo toured the Midwest with the movie in the summer of 2023. Film festivals followed, including a spot in the prestigious ‘Midnight Madness’ section at the Toronto International Film Festival.

More screenings followed, culminating in the movie appearing at 10 Alamo Drafhthouse locations this past week, in cities all over the US.

DieDieVideo

Here’s how TIFF described the movie: “Nick Toti and Rachel Kempf live and breathe horror movies. So when the couple begin to observe that the dilapidated duplex they just bought exhibits all the telltale signs of having a haunted history, they can barely believe their luck.”

Meaning it’s very much life imitating art in It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This, with Toti and Kempf playing themselves, and shooting in a duplex that they had just purchased while scouting locations for another project.

As Variety explains: “Toti had always been fascinated by Kempf’s séances she would frequently have with her best friend, Christian, so the three developed a semi-improvised film around the concept. In the film, a couple named Nick and Rachel buy a rundown house in Kirksville, Mo., and things get weird, which only escalates once Rachel and her friend Christian have a séance in the house.”

How to watch It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This

DieDieVideo

While It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This won’t ever appear on Blu-ray, DVD, or streaming, the filmmakers have vowed to play the movie for as long as there’s interest, meaning it could be coming to a cinema near you sometime soon.

Theres no word on an international release yet, but keen fans are encouraged to fill out a screening request form, with Kempf telling Variety that “We’ll try our best to get there.”

