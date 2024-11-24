There’s one Yellowstone spinoff fans are still desperate to see

As the main Yellowstone series winds down, the Dutton family’s timeline continues to grow – but there’s an era fans want to see more of, and it’s one Taylor Sheridan has already teased.

Throughout Yellowstone, viewers are given glimpses into the life of the Dutton family in the 1990s. John Dutton (played by Josh Lucas in the flashbacks), continues his often illegal measures taken to protect the family ranch.

Meanwhile, the younger Dutton siblings are running around and causing trouble, with Beth and Jamie developing a feud that will grow for the rest of their lives. The flashbacks even include the likes of a younger Rip and Lloyd, giving a hint at what the ranch’s past looked like.

Earlier stories are explored in Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923 (with 1944 currently in development). But fans have developed an appetite for the ’90s thanks to Sheridan’s flashbacks. And with Yellowstone running its final lap with Season 5 Part 2, some think there’s room for more.

Yellowstone fans want a spinoff set in the ’90s

“Who else wants a spinoff set in the 1990s???,” said one user on the show’s subreddit. “We had 1883 then 1923 so keep that trend going and title it 1993.”

Paramount Josh Lucas plays Young John Dutton in Yellowstone’s flashbacks

“I wouldn’t mind if they get the actors in the flashbacks like young Jaime, Beth, Lee and Kayce,” another agreed. “Plus Josh Lucas as John and what’s her name as Evelyn. I would love to know the backstory on Lloyd.

“Of course Rip wouldn’t be on yet because I think his storyline is later. Perhaps an adjusted time line or jump has to occur to add that in. But yeah just before Evelyn dies and after that. I’m up for it.”

Another user added: “I’d watch this! I’d like to see all the characters we know when they were younger growing up. The dynamic between all the brothers and Rip. How Kayce got the the point where he felt he had to leave the ranch and join the navy. Maybe see how Lynelle came to be close to John. Basically all the stories that would have been taking place back then.”

With the Duttonverse forever expanding (with rumors of a Season 6 still floating around), it wouldn’t be impossible for a ’90s spinoff to come to pass. Josh Lucas, who plays the younger version of John Dutton, has spoken about getting his own series in the past, and needless to say, he’s up for it.

“It means a lot to me when people reach out to me asking about me playing the young John Dutton or having a prequel series,” Lucas said earlier this year [via ScreenRant]. “I’m basing it all on what Kevin has done, but I also think it’s a world that I would absolutely love to explore further.”

There are currently three Yellowstone spinoffs in development: 1944, The Madison, and 6666.

