The Witcher showrunner has “a lot to say” about Henry Cavill’s exit

Following Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher, its showrunner has a “lot to say” – but we’ll need to wait for a little while.

Cavill debuted as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher in 2019, winning over any hesitant fans with that Blaviken fight scene in the very first episode. He returned for a second season, and for many, he’s the highlight of the show.

Alas, his tenure is coming to an end. After returning as Superman in Black Adam, Cavill announced his exit from the show after Season 3, with Liam Hemsworth taking over. Cavill has since been dropped as the Man of Steel.

Amid rumors and speculation over the reasons for Cavill’s departure, showrunner Lauren Hissrich is keen to address it – just not yet.

The Witcher showrunner wants to talk about Henry Cavill

In an interview with NME ahead of the release of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Hissrich was asked to explain Cavill’s exit from the flagship show, which was first answered by her publicist.

“We’re going to try and talk about that next year,” they said, before Hissrich added: “That’s exactly what I was going to say!”

She also said: “I do have a lot to say and I think that there’s a lot of, you know… we’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship… So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk.”

In an earlier interview with TechRadar, Hissrich also addressed fans’ threats to boycott The Witcher once Cavill leaves. “It’s a big deal for us, too… and that’s the thing – there’s a lot of talk and rumors about, and we fully understand why fans are going there,” she said.

“What I will say is please come back for The Witcher Season 3 so that we can continue to do this.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin hits Netflix on Christmas Day. You can find out more about the spinoff here, read our review here, and learn more about Season 3 here.