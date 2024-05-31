The Witcher fans “dreading” Season 4 after Freya Allan teases Ciri’s romance

Ciri dives into a new leg of her personal journey in The Witcher Season 4, with fans not looking forward to the character’s romance storyline.

The Witcher Season 4 will adapt a pivotal point of the original books regarding Ciri’s independence from Geralt. When the once princess learns the reality of the real world away from her protector, she meets The Rats, a band of renegades.

It was confirmed that Season 4 will explore this part of the books, but fans are not happy about it due to The Rats’ immoral murder and assault actions.

In an interview with Elle, Freya Allan revealed it will be “the biggest shift we’ve seen. It’s so unbelievably different from anything that I’ve ever played with her.”

Article continues after ad

“She has her first experience with romance, if you can even call it that, because it’s not a good relationship. She goes into a very dark part of herself that I think is going to be terrifying to look at.”

Article continues after ad

Netflix

But The Witcher fans are less than enthused, with one commenting on X/Twitter, “I’m dreading it already.”

“The worst relationship ever created in history…” said another.

One fan added, “More assault than romance but assumed writers would have seen to that,” in regards to the nature of Ciri’s relationship from the books.

The Rats are not good people by any means, and they’re not supposed to be. In the books, Ciri enters into a controversial relationship with one of the members, Mistle, which is borne from her assault of the former princess. By what Allan has said, The Witcher Season 4 will adapt this scene in some way.

Article continues after ad

Fans of The Witcher may remember that The Rats were meant to become a prequel television series that drew opposition for this very reason. The Rats series is no longer scheduled to release, instead opting to adapt some of the stories for Season 4.

Article continues after ad

The Witcher Season 4 is set to release in 2025, and you can catch up on how Liam Hemsworth looks as Geralt, why Allan felt sorry for the actor, and new series coming to streaming.