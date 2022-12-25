Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Episode 4 changes the shape of the Continent forevermore – here’s what happened at the ending and what it means for the show’s world.

While Blood Origin is only based on a “few lines” from Andrzej Sapkowski, it focuses on two major events: the Conjunction of the Spheres and the creation of the first-ever Witcher.

The opening three episodes have paved the way for a revolution after Queen Merwyn usurped the throne, with Balor plotting a disastrous uniting of the monoliths to conquer new worlds.

Episode 7 sees the show’s seven heroes – now armed with a proto-Witcher – lead the charge into the palace in Xin’trea, and the world will never be the same again.

Article continues after ad

The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 4 ending explained

Let’s tick off who dies: Éile kills Merwyn by stabbing a blade into her chest, leaving her to wander through to her throne, dripping blood, and eventually passing away as the rebels invade the palace.

Balor leads Eredin and other troops into the other dimension, where he sacrifices his daughter to finally acquire chaos magic in all its destructive glory. He then creates a black hole, which sucks Eredin away to an unknown location.

At the palace, Fjall goes toe to toe with Balor’s lightning beast, and eventually slays him by lobbing a statue’s giant sword through the air and into its head. However, he’s too far gone at this point, smashing Callan’s and killing him instantly before facing off with the others. Éile manages to calm him down by singing one of her songs, before stabbing and killing him to put him out of his misery, and prevent his transformation into a fully-fledged monster.

Article continues after ad

Syndril and Balor battle in front of the monolith, but while he’s distracted, Zacaré connects them both to the structure. The combined might of their magic causes the monolith to explode, firing a beam into the sky.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“With a final touch, the great mage shattered his greatest creation, not realizing the energy released would shatter space and time itself,” Minnie Driver’s Seanchai narrates.

“The fragile veils between worlds had been ripped apart. Planes of existence began to cross, skies warred with skies, night fed upon day, multiple worlds crossed through other, scattering seeds like species as they merged. This was the Conjunction of the Spheres.

Article continues after ad

“Every living thing fell silent… and then, the Continent awoke. Strange ships lay wrecked, having cast an even stranger cargo on elven shores. Humans, cast forever and far from their own world, mankind now walked among elves. Nothing would ever be the same again.”

Oh, before the episode ends: Éile is pregnant with Fjall’s Witcher baby, with a “blood like no other”, and the show returns to the present with Jaskier on the battlefield, asked to sing the song of the seven “so the oppressed may find strength and hope in the tale of the ancestors, and be ready for the great change to come.”

Article continues after ad

Don’t turn off your TV as soon as the credits roll – there’s a post-credits scene! We see Avallac’h looking at Ciri from a distance. They lock eyes, and she looks suspicious – if not scared – of him.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is on Netflix now. You can check out our review here, and the rest of our coverage here.