This is the episode you’ve been waiting for – if you’ve just watched The Witcher: Blood Origin Episode 3 and want a quick catchup on the ending, here you go.

We’re heading into the penultimate episode of Blood Origin, and the pieces are falling into place: the power of the monoliths has been established, as has Balor’s haphazard sacrifices for magic; a team of six has been established, with just one more to join the magnificent seven; and Merwyn and Eredin are back on the same side ahead of the coming attack.

In Episode 3, we see what everyone tuned in for in the first place: the birth of the first Witcher.

But who was it, how did it happen, and what happened next? Well, we’re here to break that down.

The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 3 ending explained

Episode 3 begins with the heroes escaping through a portal and slicing the monster in half as it closes, just like Wong in Avengers: Infinity War. They run into Meldof (Francesca Mills), the Dwarven woman with her “Grace” hammer, who takes them somewhere safe as Balor’s beast roams the skies.

Syndril and Zacaré come up with an idea: if they take the heart of the monster they killed and merge its biological essence with another, they could become one with the beast – aka, they’ll become the first Witcher.

Éile wishes to sacrifice herself, but Fjall does it without her knowledge, and barely survives the procedure. This begins with the “trial of the grasses”, in which he ingests several liquids which break his body down in order for the mutations to be strong within his biology, before Syndril connects him to the monster.

His eyes change to yellow, his skin goes grey, and he’s officially a Witcher (except only we know that, as they haven’t given his kind a name yet). Oh, and the pair sleep together afterwards.

Scian leaves them before this, seemingly angered by Fjall’s drunken reveal that there’s no secret passage. In a shocking twist, she goes straight to Melwyn and offers to lead her troops to him in exchange for money and Soulreaver.

The Queen accepts the terms and Scian leads a small army straight to the camp – but there’s a twist, of course. On the hills above them, a large group of archers led by Uthrok One-Nut (Dylan Moran) take them all out. Not only do they have sellswords to make their attack on the palace more feasible, but they have armor that’ll help them blend in. “Let’s go f*ck up an empire,” Meldof says.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is on Netflix now. You can check out our review here, and the rest of our coverage here.