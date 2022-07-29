The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon after 2 seasons

Eleni Thomas . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed Amazon has cancelled The Wilds and that the show will no longer be going ahead with its third season.

It’s sad times for fans of The Wilds.

As first reported by Deadline, Amazon Prime has chosen not to go ahead and renew the YA drama for another season. According to this initial report, the cast was just recently notified about the cancelling, a decision that comes almost three months after the release of Season 2.

When Season 1 aired on Amazon Prime in December 2020, the show was met with high praise and was immediately adored by young female fans. The show’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ main characters has also led to it developing a big following throughout the Queer community.

The show was quickly renewed after its first season, with Season 2 dropping in May 2022.

Amazon Prime Shelby’s coming out journey and her relationship with Toni was a central part of The Wilds.

Following Season 2’s release, fans were immediately worried about the fate of the series. It didn’t get the same positive reception, and that might be the reason for the culling.

Season 1 introduced viewers to a group of teenage girls. After their plane crashes on an island, they are forced to work together to survive the harsh conditions.

The show quickly reveals that this is all a social experiment created by character Gretchen Klein as a way to deconstruct the patriarchy and highlight the success women can have when working together and without a male presence.

Season 2 brought in a new band of male teenagers who were there to further highlight the success of the girls. However, fans who loved the first season found the male characters less interesting and were displeased at how their introduction took time away from their favourite characters.

The cast of the series includes Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Shannon Berry.

Joining the second group of survivors in Season 2 were Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan.

Despite Season 2 not playing out exactly how fans had hoped, many have already taken to social media to express their disappointment at this news. This is especially given how the second season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving many questions for viewers to theorize and speculate about.

This cancellation is also a surprise given how Amazon had been marketing the show and talking about it as though its cancellation was a silly notion to discuss. The offical Twitter page for the show was active only hours prior to the news of its cancelling being revealed.

The Wilds being cancelled is now the latest LGBTQ+ centric show to get cancelled by a major streaming service. In recent years Netflix has been under fire for not renewing shows past the first season that feature a queer leading character.

So far, none of the cast or crew has come out and reacted to the news. Amazon themselves are yet to make any big formal statements about the cancellation of what was a flagship series for the streaming service.

In light of The Wilds being cancelled, a petition called “Save The Wilds” has already been created to have the show brought back for another season.